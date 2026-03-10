US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds posted net inflows on Monday, snapping a two-session stretch of outflows as Bitcoin rose toward $70,000 and investor demand returned to the largest cryptocurrency.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded $167 million of inflows on Monday, following around $577 million in outflows on Thursday and Friday, according to SoSoValue data.

Daily flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs by issuer since March 2. Source: SoSoValue

Demand was weaker across other crypto-linked ETFs. Altcoin funds experienced significant selling pressure, with outflows persisting across Ether (ETH), XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) ETFs even as the underlying tokens rose 3-5% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

The gains followed US President Donald Trump telling reporters on Monday that the war with Iran could be coming to an end, easing geopolitical fears and pushing oil prices lower.

Ether, XRP and Solana now on a three-day outflow streak

Ether, XRP and Solana ETFs saw outflows totaling $51 million, $18 million and $2.5 million, respectively, on Monday, according to SoSoValue. This marked a three-day outflow streak, with Ether seeing the largest cumulative losses at $225 million.

Daily flows in US spot XRP ETFs by issuer since March 5. Source: SoSoValue

While ETH and SOL selling have been subsiding over the past three trading sessions, XRP outflows increased, totaling around $41 million since Thursday. Solana’s outflows amounted to roughly $16 million over the same period.

The sideways trading in crypto ETFs came as analysts warned that it’s still early to declare a structural bottom in Bitcoin, which traded at $70,015 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

CryptoQuant’s analyst IT cited the Bitcoin long-term holder to short-term holder spent output profit ratio, which hit 0.89, showing short-term holders selling at a loss.

The data suggests market stress is building, but has not yet reached capitulation levels, meaning a clearer bottom may still be ahead.

