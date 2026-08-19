The transaction connected the banks’ separate tokenized deposit systems through Swift’s ledger, marking a step toward interoperable, 24/7 cross-border payments.

Standard Chartered and HSBC have completed the first live cross-border transaction on Swift’s blockchain-based ledger, demonstrating interoperability between the banks’ tokenized deposit systems a month after the ledger’s launch.

The transaction involved payment messages exchanged between the two through Swift’s ledger, with the resulting obligations recorded on HSBC’s Tokenised Deposit Service and StanChart’s tokenized deposit infrastructure.

Swift’s ledger acted as an orchestration layer, matching and netting the obligations between the banks before final settlement through existing payment systems.

The transaction follows a July announcement from Swift, the world’s largest financial messaging network, that its blockchain-based ledger was ready for initial use, with 17 banks across six continents preparing to pilot live transactions using tokenized deposits.

Other banks in the pilot group Citi, BNP Paribas, BNY, Wells Fargo, UBS, MUFG, DBS and ANZ.

The ledger is designed to connect tokenized deposits issued on separate bank infrastructure, enabling 24/7 cross-border payments while retaining existing settlement, compliance and risk controls.

Related: Why stablecoins and SWIFT may have to coexist

Banks push toward interoperable tokenized deposits

Banks are increasingly testing tokenized deposits across institutions and jurisdictions as efforts shift toward interoperability and 24/7 settlement.

In November 2025, HSBC said it planned to expand its Tokenised Deposit Service to corporate clients in the US and UAE in the first half of 2026, adding to deployments in Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and Luxembourg. The bank launched the service in the US in April, offering eligible corporate and institutional clients 24/7 domestic and cross-border transfers using tokenized deposits.

Standard Chartered has also participated in broader efforts to test tokenized bank money across institutions. In July, it was among 28 financial institutions and central banks involved in real-value settlement trials under the Bank for International Settlements’ Project Agorá, which settled about $1 million across six currencies using tokenized commercial bank deposits and central bank reserves.

Banks are also developing infrastructure specifically intended to connect tokenized deposits across institutions. The Clearing House, a payments operator owned by some of America’s biggest banks, reportedly plans to launch a tokenized deposit network in the first half of 2027, connecting traditional payment rails with digital asset infrastructure for round-the-clock settlement.

Magazine: 200,000 fake AI ‘victims’ deployed to scam bait online fraudsters