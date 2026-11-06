Bitcoin treasury company Strive purchased 15,124 Bitcoin (BTC) in October, bringing its total purchases for the first 10 months of 2026 to 35,497 BTC, according to its third-quarter earnings report released Friday. The purchases brought the company closer to the top of the corporate Bitcoin treasury rankings.

Strive reported that it held 43,124 BTC as of Oct. 30, making it the fourth-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data. It trails third-place Twenty One Capital by just 390 BTC and would need another 877 BTC to surpass second-place Metaplanet, which holds 44,000 BTC, assuming neither company increases its holdings.

Strive’s accumulation follows comments made by CEO Matt Cole in a September interview, in which he said the company could become the world’s second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder by year-end, although he acknowledged that the outcome was not his base-case scenario.

Strive’s Bitcoin accumulation over the past month. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

Strive also raised approximately $609 million in net proceeds through an October offering of its SATS perpetual preferred stock, which carries a 15% annual dividend rate. The company has not specified how much of the proceeds it will allocate to Bitcoin purchases.

Strive reported $509 million in third-quarter net income, driven largely by $533.7 million in unrealized Bitcoin gains.

Strive eyes banking and DeFi expansion

According to its earnings report, Strive is also evaluating opportunities in banking, brokerage, decentralized finance, reinsurance and tokenization as part of a broader strategy to leverage its balance sheet. However, the company did not disclose specific plans or timelines and did not respond to Cointelegraph’s request for further details before publication.

Shares of Strive (ASST) fell 1.97% to $20.19 in early trading Friday, extending their decline over the past month to 32.15%, according to Yahoo Finance data at the time of writing.

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