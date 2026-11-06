Strive’s Bitcoin accumulation over the past month. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
Strive also raised approximately $609 million in net proceeds through an October offering of its SATS perpetual preferred stock, which carries a 15% annual dividend rate. The company has not specified how much of the proceeds it will allocate to Bitcoin purchases.
Strive reported $509 million in third-quarter net income, driven largely by $533.7 million in unrealized Bitcoin gains.
According to its earnings report, Strive is also evaluating opportunities in banking, brokerage, decentralized finance, reinsurance and tokenization as part of a broader strategy to leverage its balance sheet. However, the company did not disclose specific plans or timelines and did not respond to Cointelegraph’s request for further details before publication.
Shares of Strive (ASST) fell 1.97% to $20.19 in early trading Friday, extending their decline over the past month to 32.15%, according to Yahoo Finance data at the time of writing.
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