The layer-1 Sui blockchain is back online and “fully operational” after a six-hour network outage stalled transactions on the high-speed network.

“Transactions are flowing normally. If you are still seeing issues, please refresh your app or browser window,” the Sui Foundation posted to X on Wednesday.

The Sui Foundation confirmed the outage on Wednesday at 3:24pm UTC, informing its 1.1 million X followers that Sui core developers were actively working on a solution.

The Sui Foundation has not explained how the “Consensus outage” came about, which restricted more than $1 billion in value on the chain and prevented users from transacting on the network.

The Sui Foundation said it started investigating the issue on Wednesday at 2:52 pm UTC, and resolved the problem at 8:44 pm UTC, bringing the network back online after 5 hours and 52 minutes.

Incident marks Sui’s second major outage

The high-speed blockchain also faltered in November 2024, with Wednesday’s incident marking the second major outage since the network launched in May 2023.

Solana has faced similar issues in the past, but hasn’t had any outages in past 18 months.

Solana has previously rolled out emergency updates allowing validators to better coordinate to fix critical client-side issues.

Just last week, the Solana Status X account called on validators to upgrade to a new version containing a “critical set of patches.”

SUI briefly spikes 4% amid network outage

Sui’s (SUI) token price has remained largely flat since the Sui Foundation confirmed the outage, but briefly rose 4% on the news before settling back around $1.84, CoinGecko data shows.

SUI’s change in price over the last 24 hours. Source: CoinGecko

