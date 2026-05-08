The poll found 52% of registered voters support the CLARITY Act, with 47% willing to cross party lines for a candidate who backs the bill.

Nearly half of US voters are willing to cross party lines to get clear crypto regulation off the ground, while public support for the CLARITY Act could bring an electoral benefit for politicians, according to a new survey from HarrisX.

The poll included responses from 2,008 registered voters from May 1-4. It found that 52% of respondents support the CLARITY Act, with just 11% opposed.

About half, or 47%, said they would consider voting for a candidate outside their preferred party if that candidate backed the bill and their own party did not. Among crypto users, that number jumped to 72%.

"Passing the CLARITY Act is a bipartisan, winning issue," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on X on Thursday. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev added: "There's real momentum now to finally get CLARITY across the finish line. One more small push and we establish the legislative foundation to ensure American dominance in digital finance."

Source: HarrisX

The crypto industry has been waiting for the CLARITY Act to move through the US legislative process. It is expected to provide long-awaited regulatory clarity for crypto and could help the country become a major hub for crypto and digital finance.

The HarrisX poll also highlighted strong bipartisan support for the bill, with 55% of Democrats, 58% of Republicans and 42% of independents supporting it. Public support for the bill could also give senators a 20-point electoral advantage, it said

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Some predict the CLARITY Act will receive additional markups as soon as next week.

Speaking at the Consensus 2026 crypto industry conference in Miami on Wednesday, Coinbase's vice president of US policy, Kara Calvert, said her "prediction is that we have a markup next week" from the Senate Banking Committee.

Calvert stressed that bipartisan support will get the bill across the line, saying it needs at least 60 votes to pass the Senate, but she is unsure how things will unfold in the coming days.

"That means you need Democrats. You need a bipartisan bill, and we have all been working really hard to make sure that bipartisanship holds. I think the big question is, how do these votes shape up over the next few days?"

The timeline for a vote may still be months away, however. US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently suggested additional markups are required before the bill can progress, predicting a Senate vote in August.

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