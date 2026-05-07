Crypto market structure bill could impact candidates’ midterm chances

Source: Andy Barr
Fairshake, which reported holding $193 million as of January, has already spent millions of dollars in an attempt to influence voters through the media in the 2026 primaries. The Defend American Jobs PAC spent about $514,000 on advertising supporting Republican James Baird’s reelection in Indiana, and poured millions into media for Texas and Illinois races this year.
For many crypto-supporting lawmakers and industry leaders, the progress of a digital asset market structure bill, called the CLARITY Act, could prove to be a litmus test for the 2026 midterm elections. Fairshake and its affiliates spent more than $130 million on media to support or oppose candidates in 2024, potentially influencing voters and changing the makeup of the current Congress, which will decide crypto-related laws.
“I do think it is critically important that every single member of Congress have a position on crypto, it’s part of their election campaign and their platform, and voters are going to be paying attention to this,” Cody Carbone, CEO of crypto advocacy organization The Digital Chamber, told Cointelegraph.
Last week, lawmakers in the US Senate announced a compromise on stablecoin yield that could allow the CLARITY Act to move forward for markup in the Senate Banking Committee, whose approval is necessary before a full floor vote. As of Thursday, the committee had not scheduled a markup on the bill.
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