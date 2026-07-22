Prediction markets monthly notional volume. Source: CoinGecko
Despite the rapid growth, prediction markets continue to face legal and regulatory headwinds. In the United States, Kalshi is battling several state regulators over whether its sports event contracts constitute illegal gambling, a dispute many legal observers believe could ultimately reach the US Supreme Court.
The industry is also facing growing scrutiny over potential insider trading. Earlier this year, six Polymarket traders reportedly made about $1 million by correctly betting on US military strikes against Iran before the attacks became public.
Last week, a White House teleprompter operator was placed on unpaid leave after allegedly making more than $100,000 betting on Kalshi markets tied to President Donald Trump’s speeches.
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