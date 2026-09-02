Thailand adopted a crypto Travel Rule requiring digital asset operators to verify control of self-custodial wallets and retain transaction data for five years.

Thailand is tightening oversight of crypto transfers, including transactions involving self-custodial wallets, as it moves to align with global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued new Travel Rule regulations requiring digital asset operators to collect information about parties involved in crypto transfers, the regulator announced Wednesday.

The rules will take effect on Feb. 27, 2027, giving crypto businesses nearly six months to develop systems for transmitting, receiving and monitoring transaction information.

Thailand joins a growing global push to track who sends and receives crypto, as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) estimated that 83% of surveyed jurisdictions had passed Travel Rule legislation as of 2026.

Self-custodial wallets face ownership checks

Under the new framework, Thai digital asset operators must verify the ownership or control of self-hosted, or self-custodial, wallets when customers send crypto to or receive it from those wallets.

Unlike wallets managed by centralized exchanges (CEXs) or custodians, self-custodial wallets give users direct control over the private keys needed to access their crypto.

Operators must also retain information accompanying every digital asset transaction for at least five years and make the records available for regulatory examination.

The requirements put more responsibility on crypto companies to identify the parties behind transfers, including those involving self-custodial wallets. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of Thailand’s SEC, said the rules aim to “reduce the risk of digital asset operators being used for money laundering and terrorist financing.”

Thailand moves from consultation to final rules

The final rules follow two rounds of public consultation this year, starting with proposed principles in March and a draft notification in June. The SEC said most stakeholders supported the proposals.

The Travel Rule comes as Thailand considers expanding access to other regulated crypto products. On Monday, the SEC proposed allowing intermediaries to offer retail investors access to certain crypto derivatives traded on regulated overseas exchanges.

Days earlier, the regulator advanced draft rules for spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while also seeking feedback on requirements for foreign digital asset custodians used by funds investing in crypto.

Magazine: Thailand’s 0% crypto tax. Bitcoin Red Team forced to use Chinese AI: Asia Express