Key takeaways:

XRP’s technical setup is turning bullish, with breakout patterns signaling trend continuation.

Institutional demand is absorbing supply, as ETF inflows and falling exchange balances tighten liquidity.

XRP (XRP) started 2026 on a strong footing, rallying about 18.5% in the first five days to reach above $2.16.

The gains mirrored upside moves across the crypto market, as the net valuation of all cryptocurrencies, led by top coins, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), jumped 7.30% year-to-date.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Amid improving fundamentals and technical strength, here are three bullish XRP signals that could drive further price rallies in the coming months.

XRP breaks out of falling wedge

XRP’s daily chart shows a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern that typically forms during corrective phases within broader uptrends.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The structure developed over several months as prices posted lower highs and lower lows inside a narrowing channel, signalling weakening downside momentum.

In early January, XRP broke above the wedge’s upper trendline near $2.05–$2.10, accompanied by improving relative strength.

Price is now attempting to reclaim key moving averages, including the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, while the 200-day EMA near $2.35 remains the next technical hurdle.

If confirmed, the breakout opens the door for a move toward the $2.60–$2.70 resistance zone by February, up 25% from current prices.

XRP Wyckoff reaccumulation model hints at $7

XRP’s latest pump occurred inside its prevailing Wyckoff reaccumulation pattern, according to a chart highlighted by analyst Charting Guy.

Reaccumulation is a mid-trend pause that typically appears after an initial rally, allowing large players to absorb supply before the next leg higher.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView/Charting Guy

XRP began stabilizing in late 2024 after establishing a base near $1.20, marking Phases A and B of the pattern. Price then spent most of 2025 consolidating below resistance around $1.90-$2.00, indicating cooling rather than a general trend reversal.

In late 2025, XRP briefly dipped below $1.70, a classic Wyckoff “spring below,” before quickly reclaiming lost ground, signalling seller exhaustion.

As of early 2026, XRP is attempting to break above the descending “creek” resistance near $2.10-$2.15. A decisive breakout would confirm a Jump Across the Creek (JATC) and entry into Phase D.

Related: The XRP Army got everything except $5 price: Will 2026 deliver?

If sustained, the structure points toward $2.80-$3.20, with some analysts projecting longer-term breakout targets near $7, or roughly 230% upside from current levels.

XRP’s institutional adoption raises $8 target odds

US-based spot XRP ETFs continued to attract capital through December, extending their inflow streak to 29 consecutive trading days despite volatile market conditions.

XRP ETFs recorded $13.59 million in net inflows on Friday, lifting cumulative inflows to $1.37 billion since launch, according to data resource SoSoValue.

XRP spot ETF net flows (daily and cumulative). Source: SoSoValue

Total net assets stood at roughly $1.24 billion, even as XRP’s price and the broader crypto market faced month-end selling pressure.

Although daily inflows cooled from early-December peaks of $30 million to $40 million, XRP ETFs have still drawn about $478 million over the month, underscoring resilient institutional demand.

These sustained inflows indicate institutions are quietly absorbing XRP supply in the background, even as price action remains muted.

At the same time, XRP balances on exchanges have dropped to their lowest level since 2018, signalling reduced sell-side liquidity.

XRP balance on exchanges. Source: Glassnode

These trends point to tightening supply alongside sustained demand, a market setup that has historically preceded stronger upside moves once broader selling pressure begins to fade.

Standard Chartered echoed this view, projecting that XRP could rise to $8 by 2026 as institutional participation and long-term capital allocation continue to increase.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.