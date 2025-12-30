Spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States continued to attract capital through December, extending their inflow streak to 29 consecutive days despite choppy market conditions.

According to data from SoSoValue, spot XRP (XRP) ETFs recorded $8.44 million in net inflows on Monday, pushing cumulative inflows to $1.15 billion since they launched. Total net assets stood at about $1.24 billion, even as XRP prices and broader crypto markets faced selling pressure during the month.

“XRP inflows are a function of regulatory clarity and steady accumulation into a less crowded trade, than BTC/ETH,” Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research, told Cointelegraph, adding that XRP’s cross-border settlement use case “offers differentiated exposure that continues to attract longer-horizon capital.”

While XRP ETF inflows eased from outsized surges earlier in December, when daily additions reached from $30 million to over $40 million, funds continued to post consistent gains into the final week of the month. Overall, XRP funds have attracted $478 million this month.

XRP ETFs have seen continued inflows since launch. Source: SoSoValue

Related: Different types of ETFs, explained - Cointelegraph

Bitcoin, Ether ETFs bleed during December

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) ETFs have been under sustained pressure throughout the month, with both suites of products recording sizable net outflows as market volatility and year-end repositioning weighed on investor sentiment.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs shed more than $1.1 billion over the month. The heaviest single-day withdrawal came on Dec. 15, when funds saw $357.7 million exit in one session. Selling pressure remained elevated through the second half of the month, even as intermittent inflow days failed to reverse the broader trend.

Spot Ether ETFs followed a similar path, posting about $612 million in net outflows during December. The largest drawdown occurred on Dec. 15, when investors pulled $224.8 million, closely followed by another steep outflow on Dec. 16.

“Expect BTC to trade in a broad, range‑bound bull market profile with continued institutional positioning and macro sensitivity, while ETH may capture stronger fundamental upside tied to network adoption and real‑world utility, potentially outpacing BTC,” Liu said.

Related: Crypto downturn reveals gap between VC valuations and market cap

Crypto ETF outflows suggest cooling institutional demand

In a report last week, Glassnode said the 30-day moving average of net flows into US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs has remained negative since early November, suggesting muted participation and a broader contraction in crypto market liquidity.

Still, Liu said over the weekend that Bitcoin ETF outflows during the Christmas period were not unusual, pointing to “holiday positioning” and thinner liquidity rather than a breakdown in underlying demand. “As desks return in early January, institutional flows typically re-engage and normalize,” he added.

Magazine: Bitcoin may dip to $65K in 2026, Clarity Act speculation grows: Hodler’s Digest