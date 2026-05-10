DeFi is becoming backend for onchain economy

Hyperliquid, EdgeX and Pump.fun returned a combined $96 million to token holders in 30 days, as the crypto community shifts its focus from transaction volumes to real earnings.

Three of DeFi’s relatively young applications, including Hyperliquid, EdgeX and Pump.fun, have distributed a combined $96.3 million to token holders over the past 30 days, as the sector’s focus shifts to actual earnings.

Hyperliquid led the pack, generating $50.95 million in revenue over the period, all of which went directly to token holders with zero spent on incentives, according to data from DefiLlama. Pump.fun came in second with $22.09 million returned to holders out of $38.81 million in total revenue. EdgeX followed with $23.26 million distributed to holders from $8.26 million in protocol revenue, suggesting that the platform is drawing on reserves or alternative income streams to reward holders.

On an annualized basis, Hyperliquid has generated $945.87 million in revenue over the past year, all returned to holders, while Pump.fun sits at $481.15 million and EdgeX at $236.42 million.

Among other major protocols, Chainlink returned $4.63 million to holders, Aerodrome $3.53 million and Uniswap $3.29 million across 44 chains. PancakeSwap generated $3.94 million in revenue but returned $2.48 million to holders while spending $905,260 on incentives.

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Crypto community now focuses on revenue

The data comes as revenue is becoming the metric that matters most in crypto, with token holders pushing protocols to justify their valuations through actual earnings rather than transaction volumes or network growth figures.

“Nobody cares that your chain does 10x the TPS anymore,” wrote Robbie Klages, co-founder of The Rollup, referring to a blockchain's measure of transactions per second. “The market is ‘show me the money right now.’ Treat it like a business not a network growth thesis,” he added.

Top DeFi protocols by Holders Revenue. Source: DefiLlama

Another X user wrote that the shift from narrative to earnings is “permanent now,” warning that protocols unable to show real revenue will be valued like pre-revenue startups in a rate hike environment, a reference to the kind of sharp devaluations that hit speculative assets when capital gets expensive.

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DeFi is becoming backend for onchain economy

Andre Cronje, founder of the popular DeFi protocol Yearn.Finance, said that DeFi in 2026 looks less like a speculative playground and more like functioning financial infrastructure. He noted that stablecoins have grown into a $320 billion market led by Tether and Circle, decentralized exchanges are processing over $160 billion in monthly spot volume and perpetual DEXs are handling $540 billion monthly.

Cronje added that lending protocols, including Aave, Morpho and Maple Finance, are sitting on $28 billion in active loans, while real-world assets are increasingly being used as onchain collateral. “DeFi is no longer just competing for APY. It is becoming the backend for the onchain economy,” he wrote on X.

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