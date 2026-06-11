Matt Hougan, pictured appearing on a podcast in January, says advisors are becoming less interested in Bitcoin. Source: YouTube
He said interest in the technologies could be what pulls crypto into a bull market, which has historically been triggered by “new product breakthroughs and new types of investors.”
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The “best hope,” according to Hougan, is that financial advisors and institutional investors make up the new crypto investment class, and their money is likely to flow into stablecoin and tokenization investments.
He said Ethereum, Solana, Canton, Chainlink and Avalanche were mentioned during his conversations, along with trading platform Hyperliquid and crypto companies Figure, Circle and Coinbase.
Coinbase and other crypto exchanges have been expanding into business lines beyond crypto trading in a bid to capitalize on investor interest in blockchain-linked services.
Many exchanges have begun to offer tokenized stocks, albeit outside of the US, which have grown in popularity as investors seek to gain exposure to popular stocks and intensely-hyped public offerings, such as SpaceX’s planned debut on Friday.
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