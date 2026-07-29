Trump teleprompter operator accused over Kalshi bets leaves government: AP

Gabriel Perez, who was accused of profiting from Kalshi bets tied to President Donald Trump’s speeches, is no longer employed by the federal government.

A White House teleprompter operator accused of using inside knowledge to profit from prediction market bets on President Donald Trump’s speeches no longer works for the federal government, according to the Associated Press.

A White House official said on Tuesday that Gabriel Perez, who had been placed on unpaid leave earlier this month, is no longer employed by the federal government but declined to say whether he resigned or was fired.

Perez was accused of using nonpublic information to make more than $100,000 betting on Kalshi prediction markets tied to Trump’s speeches, according to an earlier ABC News report.

Kalshi’s surveillance team detected the suspicious trading activity and referred the matter to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The platform prohibits users from trading on information obtained through their employment.

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