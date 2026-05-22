Four suspects still on the run

Countries across Europe, particularly France, have recorded a large number of wrench attacks this year. Source: CertiK
Borget’s wife was reportedly uninjured, and the four other members of the group are still on the run.
Blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs reported in May last year that wrench attacks have been on the rise because of the perceived pseudonymity of crypto transactions, the public visibility of wealth, and the ease with which bad actors can gather personal data online.
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The firm also said it is becoming common for bad actors to target family members of crypto holders. Last May, four men tried to abduct the daughter and grandchild of French exchange executive Pierre Noizat in Paris. In the same month, French police rescued the kidnapped father of a crypto entrepreneur who was being held for ransom.
Casa chief security officer Jameson Lopp has recorded 38 crypto-wrench attacks so far this year, according to his list of incidents dating back to 2014.
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