Stand With Crypto UK says banks are restricting access to regulated exchanges even as policymakers seek to position the country as a hub for digital asset innovation.

Stand With Crypto UK is urging its 286,000 members to challenge British banks restricting transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges, arguing that blanket limits on transactions to regulated platforms are restricting access to digital assets.

The new campaign cites a report from the UK Cryptoassets Business Council that found 40% of crypto transactions are blocked or restricted by UK banks. The group argues that many of the restrictions apply to transfers involving exchanges registered with the country's Financial Conduct Authority and do not account for individual customer risk profiles.

According to the report, one exchange recorded nearly 1 billion British pounds in declined transactions over a one-year period due to bank-side rejections, while 80% of surveyed platforms reported an increase in blocked or restricted transfers.

Stand With Crypto said members can submit complaints through a tool on its website that generates letters challenging transfer restrictions, with responses from banks expected to inform the campaign's next steps.

“Your money. Your choice.” is the tag line of Stand With Crypto UK's advocacy campaign.

Source: Stand With Crypto UK on X.com

Mark Fairless, CEO of UK clearing bank ClearBank, told Cointelegraph that banks should take a risk-based approach to crypto-related payments rather than imposing broad restrictions across the sector.

“Interventions should be targeted and proportionate, as broad blocks risk undermining competition and the ability of regulated firms to operate effectively in the UK,” Fairless said.

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Stablecoin rules remain focus for UK policymakers

The campaign comes amid ongoing efforts by regulators to develop a UK-wide framework for stablecoins.

At the beginning of May, a House of Lords committee examined proposed stablecoin regulations, with lawmakers questioning industry executives on bank-run risks, anti-money laundering controls and the potential impact of stablecoins on traditional banking.

Later that month, the Bank of England said it was reconsidering proposed caps on stablecoin holdings and reserve requirements as it reviewed its framework for pound-denominated stablecoins.

The review comes as regulators seek to support the growth of a domestic stablecoin market while limiting potential risks to bank funding and financial stability, with non-dollar stablecoins currently accounting for only a small fraction of the global market.

Total stablecoin market cap. Source: DefiLlama

In June, a House of Lords committee said certain proposed stablecoin requirements, including reserve and holding rules, could limit the viability of pound-denominated tokens. The committee urged regulators to avoid measures that could inhibit the growth of the sector while finalizing the country's stablecoin framework.

Beyond stablecoins, regulators have also advanced broader digital asset initiatives. In May, the central bank proposed extending operating hours for the country's settlement infrastructure to support tokenized markets, while the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on June 8 allowing certain retail-focused investment funds to allocate up to 10% of their portfolios to crypto exchange-traded products.

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