Uniswap has launched on X Layer, a layer-2 blockchain built by crypto exchange OKX, becoming the chain’s preferred decentralized exchange as OKX expands its decentralized finance footprint.

The integration gives X Layer users access to Uniswap’s markets, including crypto token pairs and liquidity pools, with swaps executed at layer-2 costs and no fees charged by Uniswap Labs, the protocol told Cointelegraph.

Launched in 2024, X Layer is OKX's Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible network, serving as core infrastructure for its DeFi applications. The network is integrated with OKX’s wallet and exchange, allowing users to move assets into the layer-2 network.

Uniswap is one of the largest and most widely used decentralized exchanges, reporting about $4.4 billion in total value locked at this writing, according to DefiLlama data. Uniswap Labs founder Hayden Adams said the new integration will give Uniswap "increased activity and liquidity.”

According to OKX founder and CEO Star Xu, the integration is a “core pillar of phase two” of the company’s three-phrase rollout, which focuses on integrating major DeFi protocols and reinforcing core infrastructure.

Exchanges advance DeFi integration through layer-2 chains

Exchanges are increasingly seeking to connect onchain activity with centralized user bases.

In February 2023, Coinbase launched Base, its Ethereum layer-2 blockchain designed to provide developers with a lower-cost, secure environment for building decentralized applications.

Base began rapidly gaining share among decentralized exchange traders in early 2024, overtaking rival networks such as Ethereum and Arbitrum, according to Token Terminal data at the time. By January 2024, Base accounted for about 80% of Uniswap’s monthly active traders.

In September 2025, crypto exchange Gate.io announced the launch of Gate Layer, a layer-2 network built on the OP Stack and secured by GateChain. The exchange framed Gate Layer as the foundation of its DeFi ecosystem, rolling out onchain trading and liquidity products as part of its Web3 strategy.

