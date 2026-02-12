Peer-to-peer crypto exchange Paxful has been ordered to pay $4 million after admitting it knowingly profited from criminals who used its platform because of its lack of anti-money laundering checks.

The Justice Department said on Wednesday that Paxful was sentenced to pay the fine after pleading guilty in December to conspiring to promote illegal prostitution, knowingly transmitting funds derived from crime and violating anti-money laundering requirements.

“Paxful profited from moving money for criminals that it attracted by touting its lack of anti-money laundering controls and failure to comply with applicable money-laundering laws, all while knowing that these criminals were engaged in fraud, extortion, prostitution and commercial sex trafficking,” said Andrew Tysen Duva, the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Prosecutors said that from January 2017 to September 2019, Paxful facilitated over 26 million trades worth nearly $3 billion in value and collected more than $29.7 million in revenue.

The Justice Department said Paxful had agreed that the appropriate criminal penalty was $112.5 million, but prosecutors determined the company couldn’t pay more than $4 million.

Paxful made millions from illegal prostitution ads

The Justice Department said Paxful marketed itself as a platform that didn’t require customer information and presented fake anti-money laundering policies that it knew “were not implemented or enforced.”

According to prosecutors, one of Paxful’s customers was the classified advertising site Backpage, which authorities shut down due to hosting ads for illegal prostitution.

“Paxful’s founders boasted about the ‘Backpage Effect,’ which enabled the business to grow,” the Justice Department said, adding that Paxful’s collaboration with Backpage and a similar site between 2015 and 2022 saw the crypto platform earn $2.7 million in profits.

Paxful shut down its operations in November and, in a now-deleted blog post in October, said the decision was due to “the lasting impact of historic misconduct by former co-founders Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback prior to 2023, combined with unsustainable operational costs from extensive compliance remediation efforts.”

Youssef said in response to Paxful’s post that the company “should have closed down when I left the company two years ago.”

Schaback, who is also Paxful’s former chief technology officer, pleaded guilty in July 2024 to conspiring to fail to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program.

Schaback is awaiting sentencing, with a California judge agreeing in December to move his sentencing hearing from January to May, as prosecutors said he is continuing to provide information to the government’s investigation into Paxful, “which may bear on the government’s sentencing recommendation.”

US authorities have not publicly named or charged Youssef in connection with Paxful.

