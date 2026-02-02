Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed a new creator token model that combines decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) with prediction market mechanics to incentivize higher-quality content creation.

Creator tokens, or content coins, are blockchain-based assets that can grant fans a slice of ownership, access rights, or even royalties for the content creator’s work, which could be in the form of posts, photos, music, or videos.

However, in a post on X on Sunday, Buterin said existing creator token platforms notably prioritize mass content creation over quality, and that this is now being exacerbated by AI-generated content.

To combat this, Buterin said one idea would be for content creators to launch tokens and apply to curated creator DAOs, where members decide which content to accept, while speculators profit by predicting which creators or content will be admitted.

Accepted content creators could then see their coins rise in value when the DAO burns their tokens, reducing supply and increasing scarcity.

He noted that many of the top creator coins on existing platforms like BitClout and Zora are led by celebrities or people of “very high social status,” making it challenging for creators to succeed purely on merit.

Another example, not mentioned by Buterin, is Friend.tech — a SocialFi app on Ethereum layer-2 Base that allowed creators to share content in private chatrooms accessed via tradable keys.

However, some criticized the platform because the price of the keys was driven mainly by speculation.

Friend.tech shuttered in September 2024 after activity had significantly dropped and its native token had fallen 95% from its high.

Focus on niches to win specific audiences, Buterin suggests

Buterin also recommended that DAOs avoid trying to capture the entire market and instead focus on specific content styles, whether short-form video or long-form writing, and the content should cater to a specific country or political audience, for example.

Buterin added: “The goal is to have a group that is larger than one creator and can accumulate a public brand and collectively bargain to seek revenue opportunities, but at the same time small enough that internal governance is tractable.”

The token speculators would also be assisting the DAO by helping surface high-quality content worth rewarding.

“Individual speculators can stay in the game and thrive to the extent that they do a good job of predicting the creator DAOs' actions,” Buterin said.

