Key takeaways

RMJDT is a ringgit stablecoin pitched for payments and cross-border trade.

Its treasury and validator setup is designed to make onchain settlement function like reliable infrastructure.

Across Asia, stablecoins are being brought under licensing and reserve and redemption rules.

Tokenized assets are increasing demand for tokenized settlement in local currencies, not just USD.

RMJDT is being pitched as a ringgit-pegged token tied to Johor’s Crown Prince. It was launched by his company, Bullish Aim, and issued on Zetrix, a network connected to Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure.

The token is intended for payments and cross-border trade settlement, with the project also announcing a 500 million Malaysian ringgit ($121 million) Zetrix-token treasury to support the network’s day-to-day operations.

Across Asia, there is a broader shift toward regulated tokenized money, including stablecoins with clearer reserve and redemption rules and onchain settlement systems built for trade and tokenized assets. RMJDT is one example of that trend.

What is RMJDT?

RMJDT is being marketed as a straightforward product, a ringgit-pegged stablecoin issued on the Zetrix blockchain by Bullish Aim, a company chaired and owned by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.

The token is designed for everyday payments and cross-border trade. It also aims to make the ringgit easier to use in a world where more commerce is happening online and across borders.

What is said to distinguish RMJDT is its structure. According to project disclosures and reporting, RMJDT is expected to be backed by ringgit cash and short-term Malaysian government bonds, a conservative reserve model that regulators and larger financial institutions tend to prefer because it is easier to explain and, in theory, easier to redeem.

The other half of the picture is a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO), funded with 500 million ringgit worth of Zetrix tokens, with plans to expand that to 1 billion ringgit.

The project says this pool is intended to help keep transaction costs more stable and to support the network by staking tokens linked to up to 10% of validator nodes.

Put plainly, the goal is to make using RMJDT resemble the characteristics of a dependable payment system and less like something that changes character every time the crypto market becomes noisy.

Did you know? Bank Negara Malaysia has already worked with the BIS Innovation Hub on Project Dunbar, which built prototypes for cross-border settlement using multiple central bank digital currencies with Australia, Singapore and South Africa.

Why now for a ringgit stablecoin: Tokenized assets need tokenized settlement

A ringgit stablecoin makes more sense when you look at what Malaysia is trying to build next.

Bank Negara Malaysia has been laying the groundwork for asset tokenization within the regulated financial sector. RMJDT fits into that step-by-step approach, which begins with familiar instruments such as deposits, loans and bonds, and aims to bring tokenized products into regulated markets from 2027 if the roadmap stays on track.

However, a recurring problem appears in nearly every tokenization pilot. It is difficult to scale tokenized assets if the money leg of the trade still has to leave the chain.

Issuers can place a bond, fund unit or invoice onchain, but if settlement keeps reverting to bank transfers, the promise of instant settlement breaks down amid integration work, cut-off times and reconciliation.

This is why regional projects such as Singapore’s Project Guardian keep returning to the same point. The choice of settlement asset, whether stablecoins, tokenized deposits or other forms of regulated onchain money, can determine whether tokenized markets actually take off.

In this sense, RMJDT represents Malaysia testing what onchain settlement looks like in ringgit terms and mapping out what it may seek to tokenize next.

Licensing the issuer, not the token

Regulators in Asia are increasingly deciding who is allowed to issue stablecoins and under what reserve rules, redemption terms and supervisory frameworks.

Hong Kong offers a clear example. Under the Stablecoins Ordinance, fiat-referenced stablecoin issuance became a regulated activity on Aug. 1, 2025, and issuers are required to hold an HKMA license. The HKMA has also established a public register for licensed issuers. The first licenses are expected to be issued only in an initial batch later, with authorities warning the market not to move ahead of the regulatory process.

Singapore is taking a similar foundation-first approach, but it is framing stablecoins as one part of a broader tokenized system. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is preparing stablecoin legislation that emphasizes sound reserves and reliable redemption, while also piloting tokenized MAS bills and settlement experiments that combine bank liabilities, regulated stablecoins and wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiatives.

Japan’s approach channels stablecoin-like instruments through regulated structures such as trust beneficiary interest stablecoins, with issuance and redemption tied to trust banks and trust companies and subject to supervisory notification. It also treats the handling of certain stablecoins as part of regulated electronic payment instrument services.

Did you know? Thailand and Malaysia have linked their real-time payment systems, PromptPay and DuitNow, through an official cross-border payment connection.

Malaysia’s regulatory backdrop

Digital asset activity already sits within a defined framework overseen by the Securities Commission. The SC’s Guidelines on Digital Assets set requirements for regulated players across areas such as exchanges and custody, and the SC also operates a dedicated Digital Assets hub that directs operators to the recognized market operator pathway and custodian registration process.

Bank Negara Malaysia has also elevated tokenization on its agenda through a formal discussion paper on asset tokenization and a phased roadmap running from 2025 to 2027. The focus is on testing real financial sector use cases before anything is deployed at scale.

Against this backdrop, RMJDT appears to be positioned as part of a broader approach to regulated experimentation.

Did you know? Malaysia is the world’s largest sukuk market, representing around one-third of outstanding global sukuk. Sukuk are Islamic financial certificates similar to bonds, structured to provide returns without charging interest and backed by underlying assets or cash flows.

Risks and open questions

Reserves and redemptions

The first question is the unglamorous one that determines whether anything else matters: how RMJDT handles reserves and redemptions in practice.

Public messaging leans on a regulated sandbox framing and a reserve model intended to appear conservative, but the market will still seek clarity on fundamentals such as disclosure frequency, who verifies the backing and how operations function if redemptions spike.

Governance and neutrality

RMJDT is launching alongside a treasury vehicle that is explicitly intended to support network economics and stake tokens to back a meaningful share of validator capacity.

This can be framed as stability, but it also raises a clear question about where the line sits between infrastructure support and influence over the system itself.

Adoption

Cross-border trade settlement sounds compelling in a press release, but it ultimately depends on integration: who holds RMJDT, who provides liquidity, how FX conversion works and whether counterparties actually want ringgit exposure onchain rather than sticking with US dollars.

Malaysia’s own tokenization roadmap makes clear that this is intended to be a staged journey with pilots and feedback, not something that will happen overnight.

Regulatory hurdles

Finally, RMJDT arrives in a region where regulators are tightening oversight of stablecoin issuance.

Hong Kong’s regime is now live and places strong emphasis on licensing and transparency. This serves as a reminder of what mainstream stablecoins increasingly look like in Asia: supervised issuers, clear rules and little tolerance for vague promises.

What the “royal stablecoin” reveals

So, what can be learned?

First, it is another sign that local currency stablecoins are being treated as infrastructure. The messaging around RMJDT focuses on trade settlement and payments, and the project is being packaged with a treasury structure designed to keep the network usable and predictable. Second, it highlights the sequencing emerging across Asia: Tokenized assets tend to come first in the policy conversation, with tokenized settlement following. Malaysia’s central bank is explicitly running a multi-year tokenization roadmap for the financial sector, and a ringgit-denominated settlement token fits naturally into that direction of travel. Third, it shows how the region is drawing a line between crypto and money. Hong Kong has moved stablecoin issuance into a licensing regime, Singapore is pairing stablecoin rules with tokenized bill trials, and Japan’s framework routes stablecoin-style instruments through regulated issuer structures. RMJDT fits into that same environment, where credibility, reserves, redemption and governance matter at least as much as the technology.

RMJDT shows how the conversation in Asia has shifted. Stablecoins are being brought toward the same standards as other payment instruments, and tokenization is increasingly treated as market infrastructure.

When a ringgit-pegged token appears with a reserve model built around cash and government securities and a treasury designed to keep the system operating smoothly, it suggests what the region may be prioritizing: regulated onchain settlement for tokenized assets.