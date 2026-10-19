According to Onchain Benchmark, Ethereum accounted for $184.60 million in net USD1 redemptions across 63 token burns between Oct. 6 and Oct. 15. BNB Chain recorded $200.43 million across 12 burns.
On Ethereum, more than 99% of tokens sent for redemption passed through a wallet labeled BitGo, USD1’s current issuer and custodian, while the BNB Chain transfers from the unidentified address were made in batches of $30 million to $50 million.
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The reductions were not offset by new issuance on Solana, where USD1 supply remained unchanged at about $1.42 billion during the nine days reviewed by Onchain Benchmark.
“The next tests come with the change of issuer. When World Liberty’s trust company opens, it will take on a token whose size depends on the decisions of a few large holders, under a charter whose legal footing is being argued in court,” Onchain Benchmark said. “Whether fresh mints on Solana, or anywhere else, rebuild the total, or October marks the size USD1 carries into its new issuer, is the question the next weeks of supply data will answer.”
Transfers between Ethereum and BNB Chain totaled less than $1 million, according to the report, suggesting the missing supply wasn’t simply shifted between those networks.
USD1’s supply contraction on Ethereum was steeper than that of several other US dollar-denominated stablecoins between Oct. 6 and Oct. 15. USD1 supply on the network fell 11.45%, compared with declines of 4.93% for USDe, 2.18% for USDC and 0.76% for circulating USDT.
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