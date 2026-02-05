XRP sentiment on social media has remained relatively robust despite a crypto market slump that has seen Bitcoin fall close to $70,000.

Santiment said in an X post on Wednesday that “XRP is seeing a more optimistic outlook among traders” on social media as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have “turned extremely bearish” after a major downswing.

Santiment’s Positive/Negative sentiment indicator, which measures the ratio of positive to negative social media mentions for a cryptoasset, shows XRP (XRP) has a score of 2.19, 103% higher than Ethereum’s 1.08 and 173% higher than Bitcoin’s 0.80.

XRP’s Positive/Negative sentiment metric is significantly higher than the metric for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: Santiment

Over the past seven days, the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have fallen by 4.97% and 4.92%, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap. XRP has fallen even further, dropping 6.82% over the same time frame.

Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal told Cointelegraph on Wednesday that XRP holders “wear volatility differently.”

“XRP doesn’t move wildly outside the bounds of the rest of the market,” he said, arguing that XRP holders have an “unwavering faith” in the asset’s fundamentals, so they tend to be less skeptical in the drawdown.

Short-term “relief rally” may be in sight

"The coming weeks look tough,” Hundal said, emphasizing that XRP is “still down” 35.5% over the past 30 days.

Santiment argued that the fearful sentiment may lead to market upside.

“There remains a strong argument for a short-term relief rally as long as the small trader crowd continues to show disbelief toward cryptocurrency as a whole,” Santiment said.

Alternative.me’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which measures overall crypto market sentiment, posted an “extreme fear” score of 12, the lowest it has recorded since Dec. 16, signaling extreme caution among investors.

“Full-blown crypto winter” may be coming to an end

Other indicators point to the same caution, with the CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index currently in “Bitcoin Season” at 32 out of 100, suggesting investors continue to favour Bitcoin over riskier cryptocurrencies further down the curve.

Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan said in an X post on Tuesday that “Crypto Twitter” has only realized that the crypto is in a “full-blown crypto winter.”

“We have been in a crypto winter since January 2025. Chances are, we’re closer to the end than the beginning,” Hougan said.

