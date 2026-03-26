Blockchain philanthropy fails Africa’s real-world test

Opinion by: Samuel Owusu-Boadi, founder of WellsForAll

Over the past decade, crypto philanthropy has exploded. From a niche experiment to a transformative force channeling billions into global causes, crypto philanthropy’s moment has arrived.

According to data from The Giving Block, crypto donations exceeded $1 billion in 2024, proving that blockchain-based giving is now a legitimate, more transparent (in theory) and efficient alternative to traditional charity fundraising. While these figures show momentum, scale alone does not equate to success, especially in philanthropic projects across Africa.

Across the African continent, many crypto philanthropy initiatives are designed as moments — token launches, non-fungible token drops and campaigns designed to generate attention, capital and optimism in short bursts. These hype cycles rarely account for what happens after the launch window closes. No long-term systems are built to facilitate continued investment and oversight.

Why is this an issue? Public good projects cannot function on hype cycles. They require assets that endure for decades, with maintenance schedules, governance structures and local accountability.

There is no shortage of donation campaigns for philanthropic projects in Africa. What is lacking is long-lasting infrastructure. When philanthropy is structured around visibility rather than durability, the result is predictable: short-term relief followed by quiet failure.

The transparency illusion

Crypto philanthropy evangelists often point to blockchain’s transparency as a solution to these shortcomings. Onchain records can show where funds move, when they move and who authorized them. As valuable as this type of insight is, it is also incomplete.

Transparent records alone solve little without tangible truth on the ground. A transaction hash cannot confirm that infrastructure remains functional, that communities continue to benefit or that maintenance funding still exists. Blockchain systems can record intent, but they cannot verify tangible outcomes in the projects that crypto philanthropy seeks to enable. Academic research has highlighted that while blockchain may improve traceability, it does not automatically guarantee accountability or effect without additional systems that sit beside or within it to link the two.

Without on-the-ground presence and continuous oversight, onchain transparency risks becoming nothing more than performative in its credibility. Accountability must exist where the physical infrastructure exists, which means establishing frameworks outside of the distributed ledger that can track and measure tangible outputs. If effect is only measured at the transaction level, the most important question in any philanthropy project goes unanswered: Did lives meaningfully improve?

Ignoring local ownership makes failure inevitable

This gap between digital transparency and physical reality becomes more frustrating when projects are designed without the input from the communities they aim to serve. Many crypto philanthropy initiatives are conceived and executed by teams that have never visited the regions affected by their decisions.

Without local leadership overseeing these projects, responsibility evaporates once funding slows. Infrastructure that lacks community ownership will deteriorate quickly. Without clearly defined custodianship and locally managed maintenance resources, even well-funded projects deteriorate once initial enthusiasm fades.

At times, crypto-backed charitable initiatives in Africa treat local ownership as a cultural nicety, or an afterthought, rather than the heart and soul of the project. Communities must co-manage and protect assets if those assets are expected to survive. Projects that treat beneficiaries as end users rather than stewards inevitably collapse.

Charity tokens create dependency instead of dignity

Considering these observations, it becomes quite clear that most charity tokens and crypto fundraising models are designed to deliver temporary relief. They perform well at mobilizing attention and capital quickly but struggle to support systems that operate year after year.

Shifting the aim toward structural infrastructure enables philanthropic projects to function as a type of economic infrastructure, where longevity and sustainability are properly accounted for, and not merely as a charitable intervention. When clean water systems, schools or clinics remain operational over long periods, they reduce dependency rather than reinforce it.

Related: Ripple commits $25M to US school nonprofits

Dignity emerges not from receiving aid, but from creating systems from that aid that truly stand the test of time and endure.

Without long-term operational thinking, projects inadvertently recreate the very dependency dynamics they claim to disrupt.

Repeated failure harms the entire crypto industry

The consequences of these failures extend beyond individual projects. Whenever an initiative collapses, or public trust in a crypto-backed charity project erodes, not only is the power of philanthropy questioned, but so is belief in blockchain itself. With these failures, skepticism toward future crypto-powered initiatives only gets louder.

Africa experiences this damage the most. Failed experiments leave behind broken infrastructure and weakened confidence, making it harder for responsible models to gain support and traction. Philanthropy should never be treated as an experimental case study or showcase for blockchain technology. When human well-being is at stake, failure is not as abstract as we like to think.

For the crypto industry, this represents a credibility challenge. If blockchain is to play a meaningful role in global development, it must demonstrate discipline, restraint and accountability — not novelty for its own sake.

Maturity, not abandonment

With all this being said, is it time to abandon crypto philanthropy projects? Certainly not. Crypto advocates often highlight the advantages of digital assets in philanthropy, including borderless transfers, reduced transaction costs and immutable records. These benefits are real and largely undisputed.

For blockchain to contribute meaningfully to sustainable effects, then it must be treated as governance infrastructure rather than a marketing fundraising function. That means prioritizing local ownership, multi-year planning, maintenance funding and accountability frameworks that extend beyond the ledger.

Until crypto philanthropy builds systems instead of hype, it will continue to fail the communities it claims to serve.

Opinion by: Samuel Owusu-Boadi, founder of WellsForAll.



