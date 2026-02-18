China’s AI lead will shape crypto’s future

Opinion by: JP Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Exodus

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, it’s worth remembering how past American eras were won. Infrastructure turned innovation into economic power: canals, railroads, ports, highways, electrification and energy systems.

The next era will follow the same pattern. The infrastructure that matters now runs through data centers, energy, chips and the settlement systems that move money and information. The countries that build and control that stack will influence how global commerce clears.

We’re already seeing this shift on the ground.

Today, more than ever, people send and receive money, information and interactions through software that never sleeps.

China’s 2025 buildout

In 2025, China focused on execution to meet this reality. State-backed initiatives accelerated a national push to scale AI compute, expand data center capacity and line up power generation and transmission for real-time use. The objective was straightforward: to run AI continuously, cheaply and at scale. That throughput creates leverage for technologies with outsized economic effect.

DeepSeek briefly rattled the American AI ecosystem and markets in January 2025. Its chatbots appeared to deliver near frontier performance at a fraction of the cost, spooking markets and raising doubts about how wide America’s lead really was. It was a reminder that efficiency will define the next phase of the AI race, alongside scale and capital.

Where payments fit in

AI is quickly becoming the operating system for commerce, and as agents become economic actors, payments shift from occasional transactions to constant machine activity. That activity needs settlement systems that clear instantly, operate globally and integrate directly into software.

Stablecoins already function as a settlement layer that rivals card networks on volume. Always-on, software-native dollars can move across borders at internet speed, at a scale traditional systems struggle to match. As AI-driven commerce scales, stablecoins move from optional tooling into default infrastructure that flows value.

The catch? Payments will inherit the rules of the systems they run through. Whoever builds the backbone for cloud and compute will influence the monetary settlement layer on top of it.

This is the Industrial Revolution dynamic in digital form. In the 18th century, the countries that built ports, power and shipping networks set the terms of trade. Now it’s data centers, energy, chips and digital settlement. America needs to build the core systems of modern industry so the next era is efficient, accessible and secure for a free people.

China is already industrializing AI and digital infrastructure, and those moves are likely to shape 2026 headlines. Beijing has rolled out incentives like compute vouchers of up to roughly $200,000 for startups and lower energy costs for large facilities, stacking subsidies to expand its domestic AI capacity.

Meanwhile, in the US, record power demand from data centers is straining grids and causing bottlenecks. Regional operators warn that electricity supplies are being squeezed as new facilities proliferate and transmission upgrades lag. If we don’t prioritize addressing infrastructure shortfalls, the risk will be a slow drift: The physical layer of AI and digital commerce gets built elsewhere, and American leadership becomes symbolic rather than operational.

The United States retains real advantages. It leads in private AI investment, early-stage innovation and crypto-native infrastructure. Those strengths matter. But they do not solve the physical constraints. Compute requires power generation, transmission, land, permitting and long-term planning. Chip supply chains remain globally exposed. These are real industrial challenges.

The Venezuela signal

The geopolitical implications of China’s lead on AI infrastructure are already visible. In July 2025, Venezuela signed agreements with Chinese firms to help build “sovereign AI” infrastructure. Venezuela is among the top markets for crypto adoption in Latin America, with stablecoins functioning as financial oxygen amid currency instability. Recent reporting also points to Chinese models (notably DeepSeek) gaining share in developing markets, helped by low cost, open distribution and state-backed support.

If Chinese-built systems can become the backbone for AI-driven commerce and payments in vulnerable economies, the US loses influence over infrastructure that underpins digital trade.

Dollar-backed stablecoins, self-custody and open settlement systems give the United States a rare advantage to improve the welfare of people everywhere. The US hosts a deep pool of crypto builders, liquidity, custody technology, compliance expertise and capital formation. Stablecoins can be transformative in emerging economies where local currencies face severe inflation.

These advantages hold only if the underlying infrastructure stays open, resilient and competitive.

Defining a leadership agenda

A serious agenda for America’s 250th anniversary treats crypto settlement as infrastructure policy. If we’re committed to winning back our lead on AI and crypto as open systems, there are three moves to make now: Build more power and compute — fast; scale stablecoin payments into the real economy; and ensure payment infrastructure remains open and compatible across platforms, preventing the emergence of private gatekeepers who could restrict financial access.

China’s 2025 buildout shows what execution looks like. America’s opportunity is to pair its innovation lead with a rigorous commitment to building infrastructure that keeps digital settlement open so the crypto economy, and the next era of American economic strength, can thrive.

