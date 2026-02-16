Privacy needs depth, not just volume

Opinion by: Agata Ferreira, assistant professor at the Warsaw University of Technology

Privacy is becoming one of the leading concepts driving the development of decentralized technology. It appears across research papers, protocols, roadmaps, governance debates, Web3 events and community discourse.

This shift is encouraging. Privacy is no longer treated as an awkward topic, but as a central theme of how decentralized systems should evolve. Yet, when the concept appears everywhere at once, its meaning can blur. The volume of attention can flatten its depth.

Technical, civic and regulatory conversations blend into a single storyline, even though privacy is multidimensional.

Privacy is not a single concept and cannot be reduced to a single category without losing its essence. It spans mathematics, architecture, ideology, emotion and politics. It is both culture and code. When privacy takes center stage, our responsibility is not only to build it, but to explain and protect it. Reducing it to a narrow notion of “data protection” or compliance checkbox strips it of foundational qualities.

Privacy as architecture

The right frame is to view privacy as an architectural principle, an essential framework for scalable trust, lawful self-governance and durable freedom.

For years, visibility was treated as a path to accountability. If everything is visible, wrongdoing would be impossible. But complete exposure did not create integrity, it produced fragility.

When every interaction is observable, neutrality becomes increasingly difficult to maintain; participants become pressure points and every action becomes subject to contestation.

AsAssumptions that privacy means secrecy and exposure means accountability have misled both the tech community and policy makers. In reality, accountability requires boundaries. Privacy does not undermine oversight; instead, it establishes boundaries and makes oversight legitimate rather than invasive.​

The danger of no boundaries

Non-digital governance already relies on boundaries. Democratic systems rely on the separation of powers, due process and scoped authority. These are limits that legitimize power and make law functional.

Digital systems often remove boundaries, however, and replace them with indiscriminate visibility, where data is infinitely linkable, inferable and persistent. The result is structural overexposure and vulnerable infrastructure. Architectures without boundaries are architectures without safeguards, prone to manipulation, abuse and capture.

We sought trustless decentralization, but often ended up with systems where visibility compromises trustlessness, and exposure undermines neutrality.

The ramifications are already present. Overexposed systems are easy to pressure. When everything can be seen, it is also easier for regulators and prosecutors to claim that infrastructure maintainers, such as validators, should become moderators, gatekeepers and enforcement points. Privacy, understood as technical limits to visibility, is a way to preserve infrastructure neutrality and protect participants from becoming chokepoints.

Cryptography for privacy

Cryptography offers a path forward. New systems allow verification without exposure, using proofs instead of omnipresent visibility. Roles can be constrained in code. Validators should validate, verifiers should verify, and users interact with only the visibility appropriate for their function.

When roles are limited by design and not by discretion, “honesty” becomes a protocol property rather than a vague behavioral expectation. Trust becomes a structural foundation, not a gamble on the goodwill of intermediaries. Privacy, in this sense, is not about opacity, but about architectural repair, restoring boundaries that the digital world should have had all along.

Understanding privacy as repair reframes its purpose. Today, information leaks at every step. Intentions leak through the mempool, actions reveal connections through graphs and consequences accumulate into identities.

None of this is true transparency; it is structural overexposure. Privacy can recalibrate this cycle by protecting intentions, proving actions without overexposure and keeping consequences proportionate. It can restore essential limits of who can see what, what can be inferred and how long information should persist.

Seen that way, privacy becomes a personal right and a system-level resilience. Unrestricted visibility increases risk and concentrates power. Overexposed participants become enforcement vectors and overexposed systems become vulnerable to regulatory overreach, manipulation and offchain influence.

By contrast, privacy distributes trust, reduces capture risks and strengthens the infrastructure itself. It protects users and operators alike. Without boundaries, decentralization is just centralization waiting to happen, only faster and with fewer protections.

​Privacy becomes structure

Privacy spans several dimensions: structural, functional, civic and operational. It concerns architectural boundaries, neutrality and how roles and responsibilities are encoded in protocol design, what must be provable and what is confidential. It is about public goods, legitimate governance, and communities being able to coordinate without coercion. Collapsing these dimensions into a single “compliance” bucket flattens the concept.

Regulatory obligations do matter, but they are not the whole story. Reducing privacy to paperwork or compliance checklists overlooks its deeper role: preserving neutrality, legitimacy and structural integrity of decentralized systems.

Privacy translates values into structure, trust into code, fairness into process and freedom into boundaries. It enables oversight without intrusion, coordination without coercion and governance without surveillance. It does not hide systems, but it gives them a coherent form.

Narratives that rise this fast can get diluted and hijacked to fit every agenda, branding or business model. Privacy is too foundational to be turned into a commodity and become extractable, isolated, chopped, repackaged and sold.

If privacy is everywhere today, it is because it is essential. The attention alone does not guarantee understanding or successful implementation. The task is not to celebrate the headlines, but to preserve privacy depth as an architectural principle and ensure privacy is not reduced to a buzzword.

Privacy is the architecture of trust, not a mode to toggle on and off. It is not merely a technical or compliance matter; it is a matter of governance, security, resilience, neutrality and legitimacy. Privacy must be embedded as infrastructure, not bolted on, traded away or collapsed under its own popularity.

The opportunity, and the urgency, is to build systems where privacy is structural, foundational and enduring.



