However, Duschang said that while Bitcoin’s price action was muted, there was movement in the spot and derivatives markets.
“Perpetual futures have shifted towards net selling, led by approximately $82 million in Bitcoin and $68 million in Ether over the past hour,” he said. “In contrast, Bitcoin recorded around $15.5 million of net spot buying, suggesting spot demand is absorbing some of the selling pressure coming through derivatives.”
Related: Bitcoin awaits Fed rate decision below $76K as analysis discounts ‘dovish surprise’ odds
Duschang also noted significant Bitcoin exchange flows, with around 2,170 Bitcoin moving onto exchanges following the rate increase, followed by a withdrawal of 1,260 Bitcoin.
“Rather than a uniform risk-off response, investors appear to be actively repositioning as they digest the Fed’s message,” he said. “The key question now is whether Bitcoin’s resilience and spot demand hold as attention shifts from today’s widely anticipated hike to the prospect of further tightening.”
Martin Lee, market insights lead at DWF Labs, said the renewed “hawkish stance” of “higher for longer” rates would lead to risk-on assets “repricing this new reality.”
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