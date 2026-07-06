BTC/USD cumulative volume delta. Source: Hyblock
Through the price whipsaws, Bitcoin’s funding rate held firm in positive territory for over a week, including during Monday’s slide. With about $20.6 billion in open futures positions, the market’s leveraged optimism remains largely intact, but due to the funding rate and number of longs crowded into leveraged positions, the current setup is fragile.
BTC/USD open interest. Source: Hyblock
Two areas to keep an eye on are whether Strategy’s sale marks the beginning of a prolonged selling phase for the company and whether the unused $1.25 billion authorization will weigh on any rally.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June meeting, with markets currently pricing in a 75.6% chance that rates will remain at 3.50%-3.75% in July. Any hawkish tone in the minutes may test crowded leveraged long positions, with pressure zones at $62,300 to $62,800 above the market and $61,000 and $59,500 below.
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