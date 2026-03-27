Bitcoin (BTC) neared $66,000 at Friday’s Wall Street open as analysis called US inflation trends “objectively unsustainable.”

Key points:

Bitcoin drops further on oil-supply woes as Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz.

BTC price performance is set to seal its sixth straight month of losses at the March close.

Traders eye the lows with $70,000 back as resistance.

Oil squeeze creates US bond-market havoc

Data from TradingView captured ongoing BTC price losses, which approached 4% on the day and threatened to turn March into Bitcoin’s sixth consecutive “red” month.



Macro headlines drove weakness across risk assets. US stocks opened downward after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, sharpening nerves over global oil supplies.

With the US-Iran war set to extend into April, markets showed stress everywhere — including US bonds.

“The US bond market is in major trouble today,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter warned in a post on X.

Kobeissi noted that the 10-year Treasury note was now at its highest levels since the war began, creating a major headache for the Federal Reserve as it tries to tame inflation as labor-market conditions worsen.

“In less than one month, markets have gone from discussing rate cuts to rate hikes, with the base case showing a Fed PAUSE for the next 18 months,” it continued.

“Keep in mind, the Fed was cutting interest rates because the labor market was weak, and it remains weak. However, inflation expectations have just become an even bigger problem than the labor market. This is objectively unsustainable.”

Federal Reserve target rate probabilities (screenshot). Source: CME Group FedWatch Tool



As Cointelegraph reported, oil prices have a pronounced impact on US inflation trends, while markets have also raised expectations of recession hitting in 2026.

“Inflation expectations have become so bad that the market is trading like an emergency Fed rate hike is imminent,” Kobeissi founder Adam Kobeissi added.

US two-year bond chart. Source: Adam Kobeissi/X

Bitcoin price resistance settles in at $70,000

Among Bitcoin traders, the mood was just as wary as BTC/USD circled its lowest levels in three weeks.

Related: Bitcoin value ‘off the chart’ as BTC price metric hits record lows in 2026

Analyzing four-hour time frames, Telegram trading resource Technical Crypto Analyst predicted a “likely” return to $64,000 next.

“BTC has clearly broken its ascending trendline and is now showing lower highs under the 70–72K supply, confirming a short-term bearish shift; with price losing the 68K support, continuation toward the 64–65K demand zone is likely, and only a reclaim above 70K would invalidate the bearish momentum,” it told subscribers.

BTC/USDT perpetual contract four-hour chart. Source: Crypto Technical Analyst/Telegram



Data from CoinGlass revealed the high stakes for price into the March monthly close, with BTC/USD readying its first six straight months of losses since the end of its 2018 bear market.

BTC/USD monthly returns (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



“Indeed seeing the market derisking into the weekend as expected and as we've been seeing several weeks now,” trader Daan Crypto Trades continued.

“Eyes on that $65.6K low from last week Monday. Main area to watch for me will be the range low. Seeing there's still quite a bit of liquidity around that area.”

BTC/USDT perpetual contract four-hour chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X







