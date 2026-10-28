US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted about $176 million in net inflows on Tuesday, extending their recovery to a second consecutive trading day.

The inflows rose from $110 million on Monday, bringing the two-day total to $286 million, according to SoSoValue data.

The rebound followed nearly $774 million in withdrawals on Thursday and Friday. October net outflows narrowed to about $26 million through Tuesday, while year-to-date net inflows stood at roughly $850 million.

Market sentiment also edged higher. Alternative.me’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index rose to 51 from 48 the previous day, remaining in “Neutral” territory. The reading was still below 63, or “Greed,” a week earlier.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded at about $80,818 at the time of publication, up 1.6% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Meanwhile, US spot Ether (ETH) ETFs continued to see withdrawals, recording about $149 million in net outflows on Monday and Tuesday after four straight weeks of net outflows.

Their October net outflows reached $1.32 billion through Tuesday, putting the month on track for the largest net withdrawals since November 2025.

Related: Bitcoin price analysis sees ‘strong rally’ as old coins become dormant