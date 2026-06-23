Bitcoin analysis warned of "new lows" as Asia markets dropped as much as 10% and BTC price action dipped below $62,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Bitcoin (BTC) neared two-week lows on Tuesday as Asia stock markets pulled back on a tech sell-off.

Key points:

Bitcoin heads lower with Asia equities as "unprecedented inflows" become a tech-driven rout.

Analysis warns of "new lows" for BTC price, with one target at $54,000.

Options markets continue to seek a suitable catalyst for volatility.





BTC price dips under $62,000 as Korea stock market drops 10%

Data from TradingView showed local lows of $61,860 for BTC/USD, a level last seen on June 11.

BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Asia signaled cold feet among investors as major tech stocks saw blanket selling, leading to significant overall downside.

South Korea’s Composite index was down 10% at the time of writing, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 shed nearly 4%.

Korea Composite Stock Price Index one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



The reversal soured a conspicuous liquidity surge for both Korea and Taiwan, with trading resource The Kobeissi Letter reporting “unprecedented inflows” to both.

“Total equity fund inflows into Taiwan have risen to +155% of assets under management (AUM) since January 2024, the largest among all global markets. South Korea has followed closely, at +150% of AUM over the same period, tripling so far in 2026,” it wrote in a post on X on Monday.

“Both are now running at least +500% above every other market.”

Stock-market inflow comparison. Source: The Kobeissi Letter/X



BTC price action remained sensitive to the volatility with a failed push beyond $65,500 the day prior.

“$BTC took 65K liquidity and dumped,” trader Lennaert Snyder responded on X.

Snyder suggested that a long entry was now at $60,000 and was waiting for “new lows” to appear next.

BTC/USDT four-hour chart. Source: Lennaert Snyder/X



“$BTC stuck between a bearish flag,” analytics account CryptoReviewing continued.

“A close below $64,000 could push bitcoin towards $54,000 in coming days.”

BTC/USDT four-hour chart. Source: CryptoReviewing/X





Bitcoin options "unconvinced" of volatility potential

Such a drop would shake up a sideways status quo in place for a month.

Related: US dollar strength hits highest since May 2025: Five things to know in Bitcoin this week

In its latest Markets Color analysis, trading resource QCP Capital pointed to this lack of volatility triggering fatigue in the options market.

“Despite what is shaping up to be an eventful week, crypto volatility has shown little reaction and remains broadly unchanged,” it noted.

“Following nearly a month of range-bound price action, the options market appears unconvinced that any single catalyst will be sufficient to push BTC decisively out of its current range.”

Bitcoin options volume by expiry date (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



QCP pointed to “seasonality” potentially influencing behavior ahead of a quarterly options expiry event on Friday.

“Crypto implied volatility has historically tended to soften following major quarter-end expiries as option overwriters redeploy capital,” it added.