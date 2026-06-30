Bitcoin's recent selloff brought it within 10% of its realized price — a line that has marked the bottoming zone in Bitcoin's previous bear markets.

Bitcoin (BTC) is fast approaching a buying level that analysts describe as a top “investment opportunity.”

Key points:

Bitcoin only needs to dip another $5,000 to hit a buy-in level that has always marked the bear-market bottom zone.

This "best" area to invest is now on the radar of traders and analysts alike.

PlanB describes a return below the level as "likely" during the 2026 bear market.





BTC price nears a classic bear-market buy-in zone

Data from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant shows that BTC/USD is less than 10% away from its aggregate realized price.

Realized price is the average price at which the BTC supply last moved onchain, and currently sits at around $53,300. BTC/USD has not traded below it since the end of its last bear market in 2022, according to data from TradingView.

“Looking back, every recurring bear market has brought a bleak period when Bitcoin fell below its realized price, and that has been the best Bitcoin investment opportunity,” CryptoQuant contributor Crypto Sunmoon commented.

BTC/USD one-week chart with realized price data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Realized price comes in various iterations, reflecting the aggregate cost basis of various Bitcoin investor cohorts.

Market participants, however, are eagerly awaiting the return of the broader cost basis, given its role as a potential bear-market bottom marker.

“If that moment comes again, where price falls below the realized price, invest for the new cycle,” CryptoQuant suggested.





Bitcoin will "likely" fall under realized price

In recent months, PlanB, the pseudonymous creator of the Stock-to-Flow BTC price models, has listed a drop below the realized price as one of two key conditions that must be met to secure a trend reversal.

Related: Bitcoin price risks drop below $58K as US dollar hits 40-year high against yen

The other, closing candles below the 200-week moving average (WMA), began several weeks ago.

“Market is 50/50 on if February $60k was the bottom, or the bear will continue,” he wrote in an X post at the start of June.

“IMO data is telling us that we have not seen bottom formation yet, and that there is a >50% probablility that we go lower (below 200wma $61k or realized price $53k).”

Bitcoin realized price data. Source: PlanB/X



In a later post, PlanB added that Bitcoin would “likely bottom below” the realized price.

Continuing on realized price, commentator Aaron Bennett said that a drop to the key level was still possible despite the presence of institutional holders who were absent from previous bear markets.

“I'd be surprised if we don't touch this, or go below it for a few weeks,” he told X followers last week.