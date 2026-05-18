Bitcoin price hits $76K, lowest since April after $1B ETF net outflow
Bitcoin analysis blamed a lack of institutional demand as BTC price action returned to $76,000, erasing all of its May gains.
Bitcoin (BTC) hit new May lows after Monday’s Wall Street open as a $1 billion ETF outflow added to bulls' woes.
Key points:
- Bitcoin returns to the $76,000 mark for the first time since April, wiping weeks of gains.
- Weak ETF flows cause speculation that new local lows are due for BTC/USD.
- A rebound in USD/JPY rekindles expectations of central bank intervention.
Bitcoin price wipes entirety of May gains
Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping to $76,011 on Bitstamp — its lowest since April 30.
BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Erasing all its May gains, the pair fell further from key support trend lines, notably the 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) and bull market support band. Now, “gaps” in CME Group’s Bitcoin futures market were on the radar as short-term price targets.
“$BTC Closed the $78K CME gap from 2 weeks ago which was sitting below. But it now opened a new one this weekend at ~$79K above,” trader Daan Crypto Trades wrote in his latest analysis on X.
“Besides that one, there's also the gap at $84K and $67K.”
CME Bitcoin futures one-hour chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X
Others pointed to a loss of demand momentum as a reason for the BTC price U-turn over the past week.
In its latest market research bulletin, crypto exchange Bitfinex highlighted flows to and from the US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
“On-chain data also points to fading momentum beneath the surface. While monthly capital inflows remain positive at $2.8 billion, the pace remains well below the $10 billion levels typically associated with strong bull market continuation phases,” it wrote.
“The divergence suggests that, despite the earlier recovery toward $82,000, institutional conviction remains insufficient to absorb ongoing macroeconomic shocks and rate volatility.”
BTC/USD four-hour chart (screenshot). Source: Bitfinex
Trader Mikybull Crypto added that large ETF outflows “are usually followed by a local bottom.”
Last week’s netflows totaled more than $1 billion, per data from UK-based investment company Farside Investors.
US spot Bitcoin ETF netflows (screenshot). Source: Farside Investors
Japanese yen nears key dollar ceiling
Continuing, trading company QCP Capital added another macro headwind for crypto bulls.
Related: BTC price ‘bull trap’ at $76.5K? Five things to know in Bitcoin this week
The Japanese yen carry trade — a source of price pressure over the past year — returned to the spotlight as USD/JPY approached the psychologically significant 160 level.
“These levels in yields and USD/JPY often function as political and psychological lines in the sand, where rising market stress increases the probability of a policy response or intervention,” QCP wrote in its latest Market Color update.
USD/JPY chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Like others, QCP also referenced surging US bond yields as a condition for intervention by government, with more risk-asset volatility coming as a result.
More on the subject