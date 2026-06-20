BTC's crypto market dominance is holding above a key support, signaling Bitcoin may keep absorbing capital from altcoins and delay a broader altseason.

Cryptocurrency traders are no longer using Bitcoin (BTC) profits to buy altcoins as they did in previous bull cycles, raising doubts about whether a broad “altseason” can return.

Key takeaways:

Bitcoin-to-altcoin rotation trend has collapsed to its weakest level since 2021.

Altcoin capital is increasingly getting concentrated in fewer projects, delaying the altseason.

Bitcoin-to-altcoin rotation trend has “basically disappeared”

The old altseason trade is no longer working the way it did in previous bull cycles, according to Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant.

In a Saturday post, Ju said the Bitcoin-to-altcoin rotation trend has “basically disappeared,” citing CryptoQuant data showing BTC-pair altcoin trading volume has collapsed to its weakest levels since 2021.

Aggregated altcoin trading volume for BTC-priced pairs. Source: CryptoQuant





The metric excludes major altcoins such as Ether (ETH), XRP (XRP), BNB (BNB) and Solana (SOL), focusing instead on mid- and lower-cap altcoins traded against Bitcoin on centralized exchanges.

In simple terms, it shows whether traders are using BTC to buy smaller altcoins.

That flow surged in 2017 and 2021, helping fuel record altseasons. But Young Ju’s chart shows BTC-pair altcoin volume remains near post-2021 lows, suggesting Bitcoin is no longer the main liquidity source for altcoin speculation.

“The era of alts pumping just because BTC pumps may be over,” Young Ju said.

Altcoin capital is now concentrated in fewer tokens

The wider altcoin market has become more concentrated, excluding stablecoins.

As of Saturday, the non-BTC, non-stablecoin crypto market was worth roughly $600 billion. The top 10 non-stablecoin altcoins accounted for about $483 billion of that total, or roughly 80.5%.

TOTAL crypto market excluding Bitcoin and all stablecoins. Source: TradingView





The number of large market-cap altcoins has also fallen sharply since the last bull cycle.

In 2021, roughly 106 altcoins had above $1 billion in market valuation, according to CoinMarketCap's historical snapshot. That number fell to around 50 in June 2026.

This echoes Young Ju’s argument that capital is no longer spreading across the altcoin market the way it did in 2021. The market has not disappeared, but it is being comprised of fewer large altcoins.

In a separate thread, Young Ju said that “narrative-only altcoins” are losing relevance as the market matures.

Source: X/Ki Young Ju





Young Ju said hype alone is no longer enough. The stronger areas, he added, are tied to real businesses, revenue-generating DeFi, stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets, and AI agents.

That suggests the next altcoin cycle may be less about rotating into the whole market and more about finding tokens that can find applications and users across the aforementioned fields.

BTC dominance rebound may have "postponed" altseason

Bitcoin's crypto market dominance (BTC.D) is also showing early signs of a rebound, which could delay a broader altcoin rally.

The BTC.D metric has bounced from its 100-week exponential moving average (100-week EMA, purple) and the lower trend line of an ascending channel, both aligning at the 58.75% level.

BTC.D weekly performance chart. Source: TradingView

It could rally toward the channel's upper trend line near 60% if momentum persists.

A move toward 60% would mean Bitcoin is gaining market share against the rest of crypto. In market terms, that suggests capital may continue rotating from altcoins back into BTC, limiting the chances of a near-term altseason.

Analyst Rekt Capital shared a similar view, pointing to a bullish divergence on Bitcoin dominance, which suggests that the "altseason is postponed.”

BTC.D weekly performance chart. Source: TradingView/Rekt Capital





A bullish divergence forms when the metric makes lower lows while its RSI makes higher lows. It often signals weakening downside momentum and a potential rebound.

Related: Altcoin selling tops $266B as capital rotates out of crypto: Is altseason extinct?

Nevertheless, Rekt Capital said Bitcoin dominance's upside may be limited because the metric has already lost its macro uptrend. He said the current bounce may act as a post-breakdown relief rally before further downside.

Bitcoin's dominance may drop toward its 200-week EMA at 57% if Rekt Capital's bearish scenario plays out.