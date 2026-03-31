Bitcoin’s (BTC) consolidation extended into a fifth week since making a major low at $60,000 on Feb. 6, but the daily chart shows the range tightening as the price swings between its daily highs and lows narrow.

Some analysts may view the pattern of higher lows and lower highs as proof of a pending breakout, especially when considering positive developments like the resumption of buying from institutional investors, Morgan Stanley’s announcement of its soon-to-launch spot BTC ETF and a wave of hefty purchases by Strategy, but Bitcoin’s market structure is still in favor of the bears.

In a Monday Telegram post, independent market analyst filbfilb described the market read as “still bearish overall on outlook, but the 50 DMA and diagonal resistance are nicely placed to prove that wrong should it be the case.”

The analyst added:

“BTC currently making a reversal back to previous support, the 50 DMA as suspected. The 50-DMA currently sits at $68.8K give or take and is critical to watch IMO.”

BTC/USD 5-hour chart. Source: filbfilb/TradingView

MN Fund founder Michael van de Poppe also forecast a resumption of the bearish trend in the short-term. In an X post, van de Poppe said,

“It’s probably better to ask ‘when’ instead of ‘if’ we’re going to see the price of Bitcoin fall. It looks quite clear that every bound upwards is slammed back down.”

BTC/USD price action. Source: Michael van de Poppe / X

Related: Bitcoin price dips below $66K ahead of US Defense Department briefing

Bitcoin’s recent strength may defy analysts’ predictions

Bitcoin’s price action since the start of the week conflicts with analysts’ bearish short-term view. BTC has shown strength in the $67,000 to $68,000 range despite oil rallying above $105 on Monday and the overnight military escalation in Iran, casting doubt on the odds of a ceasefire.

If BTC can flip $68,879, which is aligned with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, a rally to $82,000 could be in order. This view is further confirmed by the volume profile visible range (VPVR) gap on the daily chart and BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap data showing short liquidity clusters at $68,500 to $70,000 and $72,000 to $74,000.