Circle Internet Group’s CRCL stock is showing signs of a potential 25% rebound after the market may have reacted too aggressively to fears surrounding draft CLARITY Act language tied to stablecoin yield restrictions.

CRCL daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Key takeaways:

CRCL is attempting to stabilize above a major support confluence near $100.75.

Analysts say draft CLARITY Act language may hurt distributor incentives more than Circle’s core reserve-income model.

CRCL stock holds support, opening path to $130

From a technical perspective, CRCL is trying to base near an important support cluster around $100.75, where the 100-day exponential moving average (100-day EMA) aligns with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level.

CRCL daily chart. Source: TradingView

That confluence held even as the stock suffered a brutal 20% single-session decline, a sign that dip buyers stepped in around a historically relevant area on the chart.

The stock could rebound toward the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level near $130 in the coming weeks if CRCL continues to hold the current floor, representing roughly 25% increase.

The bullish setup also gains some support from institutional buyers. Ark Invest bought about $16 million worth of Circle shares during the plunge on Tuesday, showing that some investors viewed the sell-off as an opportunity.

Still, the setup remains conditional. A decisive break below the $100.75 support confluence would weaken the rebound case and shift downside focus toward the 50-day EMA near $84.25.

That level also aligns with a pullback target shared by independent TradingView analyst Jackie.

CLARITY Act doesn’t affect Circle yield

CRCL fell after traders worried that draft CLARITY Act language could limit stablecoin-linked yield incentives and slow USDC growth.

But Bernstein kept its $190 price target, saying the proposal does not affect Circle’s ability to earn yield on reserves or pay distribution partners such as Coinbase, Binance, or OKX. Ark Invest’s Lorenzo Valente made a similar point.

I think people are misunderstanding what’s happening here.



The new draft of the CLARITY Act does not prohibit issuers from paying distributors such as @coinbase , @binance , or @okx . The discussion around yield is really about retail holders, meaning the end users who actually… https://t.co/hmXpIRyooi — Lorenzo Valente (@LorenzoARK) March 25, 2026

Circle’s model is simple: it takes the cash backing its stablecoins, invests it in deposits and short-dated US Treasurys, earns yield on those reserves, and shares part of that income with partners.

In 2025, for instance, Circle earned about $2.64 billion in reserve income from roughly $75.3 billion worth of USDC reserves. It doesn’t pay yield directly to USDC holders but to its distribution partners.

Bernstein added that if yield competition becomes harder across the sector, Circle’s market position could actually improve.

Related: Circle taps African fintech Sasai to expand USDC adoption in cross-border payments

Presenting similar arguments, Bitwise said Circle’s market valuation may reach about $75 billion by 2030, almost three times its current worth.