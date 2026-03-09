Ether (ETH) climbed back above $2,000 on Monday as the altcoin’s derivatives market activity intensified across major exchanges. Data shows more than 110,000 Ether flowed into derivatives platforms, while a key leverage indicator surged to new highs.

The activity points to a rapid buildup of speculative positioning, suggesting traders are preparing for increased volatility as ETH attempts to break out of its monthly trading range.

Ether derivatives inflows meet rising leverage ratio

Ether derivatives exchanges recorded a netflow of 110,343 ETH on March 7, the third-largest spike in 2026. A larger move occurred on Feb. 6, when ETH rallied roughly 13% from its yearly low at $1,736.

Ether exchange netflow (Total) on derivative exchanges: Source: CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant data shows that the earlier spikes in derivatives inflows frequently preceded short-term drawdowns or periods of sharp volatility.

At the same time, Ether’s estimated leverage ratio climbed to a record 0.78 on Wednesday, exceeding the previous high of 0.778 recorded on Jan. 1. The metric tracks the amount of open interest relative to exchange reserves, and it is widely used to gauge how aggressively traders employ borrowed capital.

Ether estimated leveraged-ratio: Source: CryptoQuant

A higher reading means a larger share of the positions rely on leverage. Such conditions tend to amplify the price move in either direction as liquidations build across the derivatives markets.

Key liquidity sits near $2,050

Ether trades inside a monthly range between $1,800 and $2,000 following a swing failure pattern near $2,150 last Wednesday. The rejection signaled profit-taking above local highs, and the price retraced to the internal liquidity levels near $1,900 and $1,950 formed early last week.

The one-hour chart now shows a bullish pivot on the one-hour timeframe, which tracks the recovery on Monday after a liquidity sweep happened near $1,908 on Sunday.

The market’s current attention may shift toward the supply zone between $2,050 and $2,100 formed late last week. A clear breakout above that range and establishing it as support may allow ETH to break significantly above $2,150.

The seven-day liquidation data from CoinGlass shows a dense cluster of short positions above the current price. Roughly $273 million in cumulative short-liquidation leverage sits near $2,030.

Large concentrations of short liquidations often act as magnet levels for the price. A move into that zone may trigger forced buybacks from the overleveraged short positions, which may accelerate the upside volatility if tagged in quick succession.

ETH exchange liquidation map. Source: CoinGlass

Crypto analyst Cyril-DeFi noted that ETH/USD is also testing a long-term ascending trendline that has supported the price several times since the last market cycle. The analyst said,

“Every time the price touched this support, it eventually led to a strong bounce. Right now, the $1.9k–$2k area looks like a key level that could determine the next move.”

Ether one-week analysis by Cyril-DeFi. Source: X

