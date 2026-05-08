Several Ethereum metrics suggest the ETH price could see further downside due to reduced demand and weakening network fundamentals.

Ether’s (ETH) price has retraced by over 5.6% to $2,275 after being rejected by resistance at $2,400. Now, multiple data points suggest ETH/USD may drop below $2,000.

Key takeaways:

Low network activity signals declining usage and reduced onchain demand for ETH.

Coinbase Premium remains negative as spot Ethereum ETF outflows returned, reflecting strong US-driven sell pressure.

Ether’s falling wedge pattern targets $1,830.

Ether’s total value locked hits 12-month lows

Ethereum’s network fundamentals are weakening, with weekly average transactions dropping by 10% to 4.79 million, per data from Nansen. Active addresses dropped by 8% to 2.5 million over the same period.

Related: Three reasons why Ether price rallies fizzle near $2.4K

Network fees also dropped by approximately 27%, leading to a 47% reduction in onchain revenue over the last seven days.

Blockchain comparison: Daily transactions, active addresses and network fees. Source: Nansen

Additional data from DefiLlama shows that the weekly DEX volumes dropped to $1.64 billion on May 8, a 46% drop over the last three weeks.

Low transaction count, a drop in active addresses and declining DEX volumes reflect reduced ecosystem usage. As a result, the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum’s DeFi protocols has dropped to $124.7 billion, levels last seen in May 2025.

Total value locked on Ethereum. Source: DefiLlama

This subdued network activity signals weak user conviction, affecting Ether's ability to sustain upside price momentum.

Ether’s exit queue jumps 72,000%

Ethereum’s unstaking queue jumped by approximately 72,000% within two weeks to 530,985 ETH on May 2.

As of Friday, over 202,000 ETH were queued for redemption, with a wait time of around three days.

Number of Ether queued for exit. Source: Validator Queue

The surge comes after a series of significant DeFi hacks, reflecting investor caution. April 2026 saw DeFi platforms suffer a record $625 million in monthly losses following 30 separate attacks, including a $292 million loss from the KelpDAO bridge hack, leading to over $15 billion in deposits withdrawn from the Aave platform.

These incidents have prompted investors to unstake ETH to regain liquidity, signaling flight from perceived risk.

“The exit queue went from ~700 ETH to ~500K ETH in 2 weeks,” analyst Pete said in a recent post on X, adding:

“DeFi yield on Ethereum is getting crushed by hacks, exploits and increasingly nasty attack surfaces.”

Despite the sharp surge in outflow pressure, 3.6 million ETH remains queued for staking entry (7x exit volume), pushing total staked ETH to 38.6 million (31.72% of supply) despite 45-day wait times.

Ether’s Coinbase Premium remains negative

The Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index, which tracks the price difference between ETH on Coinbase and Binance, has stayed negative since April 27.

A negative premium confirms that the selling pressure is originating heavily from US entities. As long as US investors are selling at a discount compared to the global market, downside momentum will likely accelerate.

Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index. Source: CryptoQuant

Additionally, US-based spot Ethereum ETFs snapped a four-day inflow streak with $103 million in net outflows on Thursday, the largest withdrawal since mid-March.

Spot Ethereum ETFs flows chart. Source: SoSoValue

Coupled with more than $81.6 million in outflows from global Ethereum investment products last week, this points to institutional selling, adding to Ether’s headwinds.

Meanwhile, ETH taker buy volume dropped to as low as -$25 million on Binance in recent days, indicating a “sharp increase in aggressive market sell orders,” CryptoQuant analyst BorisD said in a Quicktake note on Friday, adding:

“This structure raises the risk of short-term volatility and a support retest for ETH price action.”

ETH taker buy volume on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

Ether’s rising wedge breakdown is underway

The daily chart shows the ETH/USD pair validating a rising wedge pattern after the price lost support at the pattern’s lower trend line at $2,300.

Bulls are now fighting to keep the price above $2,150-$2,200, where the 100-day and 50-week simple moving averages (SMAs) are, respectively.

Another key line of defense is the $2,000 psychological level, which, if breached, would clear the path for Ether’s drop toward the measured target of the wedge at $1,830, about 20% below the current price.

ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

As Cointelegraph reported, the ETH price may descend to $1,750-$1,850 if support at $2,300 is not reclaimed in the short term.