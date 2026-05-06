Bitcoin sellers may show up if BTC hits $84,000, but altcoin charts continue to predict new price highs.

Key points:

Bitcoin is expected to face selling at $84,000, but a shallow pullback increases the likelihood of an upside breakout.

Several major altcoins are showing strength at lower levels, but bears are expected to pose substantial challenges at the resistance level.

Bitcoin (BTC) rallied above $82,800 on Wednesday, but bulls were unable to hold the higher levels. However, a positive sign for the bulls is that BTC exchange-traded funds recorded $1.63 billion in net inflows in May, according to SoSoValue data. That suggests investors are building positions as they anticipate the uptrend to continue.

Analyst PlanC said in a post on X that BTC was about to enter its first supercycle, which began at the bear-market low of $16,000 in Nov. 2022. He expects BTC to rise above $250,000 in the second half of 2027 to the first half of 2028.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

Not everyone is convinced that the bear market is over. Crypto investment company TradingShot noted in an X post BTC’s rejection at the 200-day simple moving average ($83,313), which coincides with the previous low acting as target objective of $50,000.

Could BTC and the major altcoins break above their overhead resistance levels? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC has been gradually rising toward the $84,000 level, indicating sustained buying by the bulls.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers are expected to fiercely defend the $84,000 level, which could trigger a pullback toward the 20-day exponential moving average ($77,477). If the BTC price rebounds off the 20-day EMA with force, it signals a positive sentiment. That improves the prospects of a break above the $84,000 level. If that happens, the BTC/USDT pair may ascend to $92,000.

This bullish view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns down and breaks below the $74,937 level. The pair may then decline to the 50-day SMA ($73,073) and later to the support line.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) has been trading above its moving averages, but the bulls have failed to break $2,465 resistance.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

That suggests hesitation to buy aggressively at higher levels. Sellers will attempt to seize control by pulling the price below the moving averages. If they do that, the ETH/USDT pair may descend to the support line.

Buyers are likely to have other plans. They will attempt to maintain the ETH price above the 20-day EMA ($2,309) and overcome the resistance at that level. If they succeed, the pair may rally to $3,050.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) closed above the moving averages on Tuesday, opening the gates for a rally to the downtrend line of the descending channel pattern.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The downtrend line has acted as a stiff obstacle during previous recovery attempts and may do so again. If the price reverses from the downtrend line and breaks below the $1.27 level, it suggests the XRP/USDT pair may remain within the channel for a few more days.

On the other hand, a close above the downtrend line and the $1.61 resistance signal a potential trend change. The XRP price may then skyrocket to $2 and then to $2.40.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) closed above the moving averages on Tuesday, indicating that the bulls are back in the game.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Buyers are attempting to overcome the minor resistance at $654. If they can pull it off, the BNB/USDT pair may reach $687. Sellers are expected to defend the $687 level with all their might, as a close above it could clear the path for a rally to $730 and, subsequently, to $790.

Conversely, if the BNB price turns sharply lower from the overhead resistance and breaks below the moving averages, it signals that the pair may continue its range-bound action between $570 and $687 for some time.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) broke above the moving averages on Tuesday and rallied close to the $90.73 overhead resistance on Wednesday.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattish moving averages and the RSI in the positive territory indicate a slight edge to the bulls. If the $90.73 level is scaled, the SOL/USDT pair may rally to the stiff overhead resistance at $98. Sellers are expected to vigorously defend the $98 level, as a close above it may propel the SOL price to $117.

Instead, if the price turns down and breaks below the moving averages, it suggests the pair may remain within the $76 to $98 range for a few more days.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) continued its march toward the $0.12 resistance level, where sellers are expected to step in.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A shallow pullback from the $0.12 level suggests that the bulls are not hurrying to close their positions. That increases the possibility of an upside breakout. If the $0.12 resistance level is broken, the DOGE/USDT pair may jump to $0.14 and then to $0.16.

Alternatively, if the DOGE price turns sharply lower and breaks below the 20-day EMA ($0.10), it suggests that bears are aggressively defending the $0.12 level. That may retain the pair inside the $0.09 to $0.12 range for a while.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) charged higher on Tuesday, but the up move is facing resistance in the $43.76 to $45.77 zone.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($41.55) has started to turn higher, and the RSI is in positive territory, indicating that the path of least resistance is higher. If buyers pierce the $45.77 level, the HYPE/USDT pair may soar to $50.

The 50-day SMA ($40.22) is the critical support to watch out for on the downside. A break and close below the 50-day SMA suggests that the bulls have given up. The HYPE price may then tumble to $34.45.





Related: Zcash price may hit $800 as $2.7B hedge fund reveals ‘significant position’ in ZEC





Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) cleared the 50-day SMA ($0.25) hurdle on Tuesday, indicating that the bulls are attempting a comeback.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The recovery attempt is expected to face selling pressure at $0.28, then at $0.30. If both levels are breached, the next target is likely $0.31, a critical resistance to watch. A break above $0.31 signals the start of a potential new up move.

This positive view will be negated in the near term if the ADA price turns down and breaks below the moving averages. That suggests the bears continue to sell on rallies. The ADA/USDT pair may then slump to the solid support at $0.22.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned up from the $443 support on Tuesday and broke above the moving averages.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Buyers continued their buying and pushed the BCH price to $486 on Wednesday. However, the long wick on the candlestick shows that the bears are active at higher levels. That suggests the BCH/USDT pair may remain inside the large $486 to $419 range for a few more days.

Buyers will be back in the driver’s seat if they push the price above the $486 resistance and sustain it. That opens the gates for a rally to $520.

Zcash price prediction

Zcash (ZEC) turned up from the 20-day EMA ($389) on Thursday and rose above the $560 resistance on Wednesday.

ZEC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The sharp rally over the past few days has pushed the RSI into overbought territory, signaling the possibility of a near-term consolidation or pullback. A shallow pullback from the current level suggests that the bulls are holding their positions as they anticipate the uptrend continuing. That increases the likelihood of a rally to the formidable resistance at $750.

A risk to the continuation of the up move is that sharp rallies are followed by equally sharp pullbacks. If the ZEC price maintains below $560, the ZEC/USDT pair may drop to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $496 and then to the 50% retracement level of $462.



