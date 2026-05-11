Ether inflows to Binance raise supply pressure 

A majority of ETH price rallies stop at $2,400 as flat spot ETF inflows, and rising Ether deposits to Binance weigh on traders’ confidence.

Ether (ETH) has tested the $2,400 resistance five times over the past month, with each breakout attempt losing momentum near that level. The stalled price action comes as spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded just $500 million in inflows since March. Ether reserves on Binance exchange climbed by 400,000 ETH, and ETH futures traders also reduced leverage exposure over the past week.

Weak spot ETF demand limits upside

Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted roughly $4.5 billion in net inflows since March, supporting BTC’s move above $82,000. Ether ETFs recorded only $500 million in inflows during the same time period, leaving ETH without the same level of institutional buying pressure.

That demand gap matters because Ether has repeatedly tested the same resistance zone without fresh spot demand entering the market.

Spot ETH ETF net inflows. Source: SoSoValue

Crypto analyst Darkfost noted that ETH futures activity initially supported the recovery. Ethereum open interest increased by $4.5 billion during its 33% recovery from the February low of $1,736, indicating that traders aggressively added positions as the price rallied.

Binance’s estimated leverage ratio also rose to 0.76 on March 16, one of the platform’s highest readings this year, signaling that traders were using more borrowed capital to increase futures exposure.

The leverage trend has since reversed near the resistance level. Binance’s estimated leverage ratio dropped to 0.57 on Sunday. The analyst explained that long positions opened ahead of a breakout closed after ETH slipped back below $2,350.

Ether: estimated leverage ratio on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

Lower leverage reduces the possibility of sharp liquidations driving the price higher. Darkfost added,

“This is not necessarily a bearish signal. Lower leverage tends to stabilize the market, especially as ETH attempts to break out of its range. Now, for a breakout to materialize, spot demand will need to take over.”

Related: Veteran investor bets on Ethereum as AI agents drive tokenization demand

Ether inflows to Binance raise supply pressure

Market analyst Rei noted a sharp increase in Binance ETH reserves in May. According to the analyst, Binance reserves rose to 3.8 million from 3.4 million ETH. Meanwhile, the total exchange inflows on Binance peaked at 771,689 ETH on Sunday.

Ether exchange reserve on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

This is the highest level of exchange inflows since Feb. 6, when 1.1 million ETH were recorded on Binance. The ETH deposits arrived while ETH traded around $2,330, consolidating in a tight range between $2,400 and $2,250 since April 14.

Ether exchange inflow. Source: CryptoQuant

The analyst said that large exchange inflows may coincide with traders preparing new positions or taking profits during the price rebounds. The added liquidity increases the available supply near the resistance and puts greater pressure on ETH buyers attempting to reclaim $2,400.

Related: Ether down 35% versus Bitcoin in a year: Will the ETH price downtrend continue?