Bitcoin (BTC) could see further upside volatility as several technical indicators suggested the BTC price was due for a “powerful“ upward move.

Key takeaways:

Bitcoin’s Bollinger Bands indicator now sees the potential for a massive price breakout.

BTC price needs to overcome resistance at $80,000 for more upside.

Bollinger Bands suggest Bitcoin’s “bull run is next”

Bitcoin’s Bollinger Bands have reached their tightest point ever on the monthly time frame, signaling that volatility should be expected soon.

Related: Bitcoin 'Bull Score' hits six-month high as 2022 bear-market fears linger

Bollinger Bands (BB) is a technical indicator used by traders to assess momentum and volatility within a certain range.

The “tightest Bitcoin monthly Bollinger band squeeze, ever,” said analyst Cantonese Cat in an X post on Wednesday.

“​​This will lead to a very powerful move when it expands,” the analyst added.

The BTC/USD pair gained about 230% between December 2023 and August 2025 to its current all-time high of $126,000, after breaking above the upper boundary of the Bollinger Bands.

Similar occurrences in 2020 and 2016 triggered the previous bull runs that saw BTC price rally more than 520% and 4,400%, respectively.

BTC/USD monthly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Meanwhile, Coinvo Trading shared a chart showing that Bitcoin’s monthly RSI has dropped to its lowest level since late 2022.

This coincided with the BTC/USD drop to a multi-year support trend line, an occurrence that has previously marked Bitcoin’s macro bottoms.

The last time this happened was at the bottom of the 2022 bear market, preceding a 350% BTC price rally to its previous all-time high of $73,800, reached in March 2024.

“The same exact trendline, the same oversold RSI, the same outcome,” Coinvo Trading said, adding:

“Bull run is next in line.”

BTC/USD monthly chart. Source: Coinvo Trading

As Cointelegraph reported, several Bitcoin metrics, including a bullish MACD crossover on the weekly chart, suggest that a BTC price breakout is about to begin.

Bitcoin must reclaim $80,000 next

Bitcoin’s 6% rally over the last three days saw the BTC/USD pair fill the $74,000-$77,000 CME gap created over the weekend.

Traders are now looking at the next CME gap above $80,000, formed in early February.

BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: X/Nic

MC Capital founder Michael van de Poppe said resistance at $79,000 could temporarily “stall” Bitcoin’s upward momentum

“Likely we'll test it first, come back down for a little, find extra stamina, and then we'll push through to $86K.”

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: X/Michael van de Poppe

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s whale order book showed “heavy sell pressure” between $78,000-$80,000, reinforcing the significance of this resistance level.

Bitcoin whale order book. Source: CoinGlass

As Cointelegraph reported, a close above the $76,000-$78,000 resistance zone would confirm that the buyers are in control, clearing the path for a potential rally to $84,000.



