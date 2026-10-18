XRP inflows to exchanges have hit seven-month highs as more than 6 billion tokens were deposited in the last 30 days.





Key points:





Rolling 30-day inflows to exchanges hit 6 billion XRP on Oct. 19, their highest value in seven months.

The 90-day moving average of whale outflows fell to $49.7 million, its lowest levels in five years, as analysts see a lack of interest in the XRP/USDT pair.

The realized profit/loss ratio has dropped 41% in October as rangebound trading conditions return.





XRP whale interest absent as exchange inflows climb: Analysis





New research from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant reveals that on a rolling 30-day basis, XRP exchange inflows are at their highest since March.





In the 30 days to Oct. 19, inflows totaled 6.05 billion XRP and have doubled since mid-August. During this time, XRP/USD increased from around $1 to a maximum of $1.70 before correcting to the current levels around $1.30.





“The rise in total inflows to more than 6 billion XRP, reaching a seven-month high, signals a clear shift in asset movement toward exchanges. This could reflect increased trading activity and liquidity on these platforms, or a rise in the movement of XRP between wallets and exchanges,” CryptoQuant commented.





XRP exchange inflows (screenshot). Source: CryptoQuant





Further analysis covering exchange withdrawals from whales shows that XRP is “attracting less and less attention.” CryptoQuant suggests that large-volume investors may be waiting for more advantageous prices before increasing exposure.





The 90-day moving average of whale outflows hit a high of $3.5 billion in February 2025, shortly after XRP’s all-time high at $3.40. Since then, whale outflows are down 98.6% and the 90-day moving average currently stands at $49.7 million. This is its lowest value since October 2021.





“From a long-term perspective, this suggests XRP could lack buying volume without whale support,” CryptoQuant commented while acknowledging XRP’s “notable resilience” during the 2026 crypto bear market.





XRP whale exchange outflows (screenshot). Source: CryptoQuant





Bitcoin rangebound price action eases profit-taking





Onchain data confirms that Bitcoin investors also stepped back in October as BTC/USD traded within a range between $80,000 and $87,000.





Related: Stocks rebound into key tech earnings: Three things to know in Bitcoin this week





In its latest Market Pulse bulletin released on Monday, crypto analytics platform Glassnode reported reduced profit-taking across the Bitcoin investor base. The realized profit/loss ratio dropped from 0.8 to 0.4, a decrease of 50%, over the past week.





“This contrast demonstrates that profit realized activity cooled relative to loss realization onchain, highlighting a transition toward more subdued sentiment and diminished aggressive spending by market participants,” Glassnode summarized.





Bitcoin realized profit/loss ratio (screenshot). Source: Glassnode



