XRP analysts highlighted the potential for a sustained price rally, fueled by strong institutional demand and a strong technical structure.

XRP (XRP) price is down 3.2% in the past 24 hours and 6% below its recent high of $1.50 to trade at $1.42 on Tuesday. Despite this pullback, analysts say XRP is still positioned for further gains backed by several market and technical factors.

Key takeaways:

Spot XRP ETFs logged $25.8 million in inflows on Monday, driving cumulative net inflows to a record $1.35 billion.

Analysts say XRP price shows potential for a sustained rally, with charts targeting as high as $10.

XRP ETF demand makes a comeback

Institutional demand for XRP investment products has been strengthening, according to data from CoinShares.

XRP exchange-traded products (ETPs) posted inflows totaling $40 million during the week ending May 8. These investment products have now recorded $191 million in net inflows so far in 2026, bringing the total assets under management (AUM) to $2.5 billion.

Related: XRP price copies 2025 chart fractal that last time sparked 66% gains

CoinShares head of research James Butterfill said this was a “notable acceleration” in inflows supported by developments around the US CLARITY Act, referring to a final compromise proposal regarding stablecoin yields released on May 1.

Crypto funds net flows data. Source: CoinShares

Meanwhile, flows into spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue, with over $25 million on Monday, marking five consecutive days of net inflows, and the largest since Jan. 5.

Spot XRP ETF flows data. Source: SoSoValue

This streak has pushed the AUM to 1.18 billion and cumulative net inflows to an all-time high of $1.35 billion.

Cumulative net inflows into spot XRP ETFs. Source: bluroo.ai

This indicates an increased institutional appetite for XRP products, which could positively impact the price.

“XRP ETFs just recorded their biggest daily inflow” in over four months, crypto analyst Xaif Crypto said in a Tuesday post on X, adding:

“Institutional money is accelerating into XRP at a pace the market is still underestimating.”

Fellow analyst CW8900 said XRP’s 90-day spot taker cumulative volume delta (CVD) has flipped green, suggesting that “upward pressure in the spot market is increasing.”





XRP spot taker CVD. Source: CryptoQuant. Source: X/CW8900

As Cointelegraph reported, XRP social media sentiment recently increased to two-year highs, improving XRP’s chances of a sustained price recovery.

Traders say XRP is “preparing for another rally”

Data from TradingView shows XRP/USD is up 5% so far in May, with its futures open interest (OI) rising 23% over the same period, per data from CoinGlass.

“The upward momentum of $XRP is growing,” CW8900 said in response XRP's growing OI, adding:

“It is preparing for another rally.”

In a Tuesday post on X, analyst Bird said “XRP will rally next” after the price broke above a multi-month support line on the daily chart.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: X/Bird

Analyst ChartNerd argues that XRP’s bounce off a multi-month ascending support line sets “the stage for a breakout” toward $1.80, reinforced by a golden cross on the weekly MACD.

CryptoPatel sets a more ambitious target, saying that the XRP/USD pair could repeat the Q4 2024 rally on “the road to $10” after breaking out of the $1-$1.30 accumulation range.

BTC/USD two-week chart. Source: Crypto Patel

As Cointelegraph reported, multiple technical indicators suggested that an XRP price breakout may be underway, pointing to a possible rally to as high as $12.