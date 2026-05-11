Crypto ETPs drew $858 million in inflows last week, led by Bitcoin with $706 million, as sentiment improved and short-BTC funds saw $14 million of outflows.

Cryptocurrency investment products recorded a sixth straight week of inflows in their longest streak since April to July 2025, totaling $4.9 billion, as improving sentiment around US crypto legislation helped push Bitcoin above $80,000 and lift assets under management to their highest level since February.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) posted around $858 million in inflows last week, sharply up from $118 million in inflows the previous week, CoinShares reported Monday.

The gains were likely supported by developments around the US CLARITY Act, said CoinShares head of research James Butterfill, referring to a final compromise proposal regarding stablecoin yields released on May 1.

Amid the positive trend, Bitcoin broke above $80,000 last week, lifting total assets under management in crypto ETPs past $160 billion, the highest since February.

Bitcoin leads inflows, while short-BTC funds see the largest outflows year-to-date

Bitcoin (BTC) investment products led the show last week, attracting $706 million in inflows and bringing year-to-date flows to $4.9 billion.

In line with the improving sentiment, short-Bitcoin ETPs saw their largest weekly outflow of the year at $14 million, suggesting investors are pulling back from bets against BTC as confidence in the rally grows.

Crypto ETP flows by asset (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $77 million in inflows, reversing the $81 million in outflows recorded the previous week. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) also posted notable gains, with inflows of about $48 million and $40 million, respectively.

Late-week profit-taking holds back the rally

Last week’s inflows came despite significant selling later in the week as Bitcoin briefly dipped below $80,000 on Thursday.

On Thursday and Friday, US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw $423 million in outflows, reducing net weekly inflows to about $623 million, according to SoSoValue.

Bitcoin (BTC) seven-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant pointed to realized profits totaling 14,600 BTC, or $1.1 billion, on Monday, the largest single-day profit-taking since Dec. 10, when Bitcoin was trading above $90,000. CryptoQuant’s Julio Moreno said rising realized profits could accelerate Bitcoin profit-taking as BTC climbs to three-month highs.

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“The rally started to stall from the middle of the week as investors quickly took profit on their positions,” Laser Digital’s derivatives trading desk said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph.

“Comments from DAT companies, whether it be selling or slowing purchases, didn’t help either. Given a lot of investors had pre-positioned for a move higher anticipating strong bid from MSTR this week, this has likely triggered some take-profit flows,” Laser Digital’s derivatives division added.

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