Late-week profit-taking holds back the rally

Crypto ETP flows by asset (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares
Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $77 million in inflows, reversing the $81 million in outflows recorded the previous week. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) also posted notable gains, with inflows of about $48 million and $40 million, respectively.
Last week’s inflows came despite significant selling later in the week as Bitcoin briefly dipped below $80,000 on Thursday.
On Thursday and Friday, US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw $423 million in outflows, reducing net weekly inflows to about $623 million, according to SoSoValue.
Bitcoin (BTC) seven-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko
Onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant pointed to realized profits totaling 14,600 BTC, or $1.1 billion, on Monday, the largest single-day profit-taking since Dec. 10, when Bitcoin was trading above $90,000. CryptoQuant’s Julio Moreno said rising realized profits could accelerate Bitcoin profit-taking as BTC climbs to three-month highs.
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“The rally started to stall from the middle of the week as investors quickly took profit on their positions,” Laser Digital’s derivatives trading desk said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph.
“Comments from DAT companies, whether it be selling or slowing purchases, didn’t help either. Given a lot of investors had pre-positioned for a move higher anticipating strong bid from MSTR this week, this has likely triggered some take-profit flows,” Laser Digital’s derivatives division added.
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