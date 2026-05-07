1inch says none of its protocols were breached

Source: TrustedVolumes
In an X post, 1inch said reports linking it directly to the TrustedVolumes exploit were “misleading,” adding that “neither 1inch nor any of the 1inch protocols are involved.” The platform said there was “no impact on 1inch systems, infrastructure or user funds.”
1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz also said TrustedVolumes operates independently and is not exclusive to 1inch. “While it is true that 1inch uses TrustedVolumes as a resolver, we are one of many,” Kunz said.
Kunz said the framing of the exploit as a 1inch-related incident was “confusing and harmful,” adding that 1inch is monitoring the situation with security partners and will assist where appropriate.
Related: Andre Cronje says DeFi is ‘no longer DeFi’ as builders debate circuit breakers
Security researcher Vladimir Sobolev, known as Officer’s Notes on X, also told Cointelegraph there was “no risk for 1inch users,” adding that the exploit was related only to TrustedVolumes.
Sobolev said the exploit points to broader weaknesses in crypto security practices, where vulnerabilities can quickly produce immediate losses.
“We lack security in general. Blockchains just tend to have an immediate payoff,” Sobolev told Cointelegraph. “We need to pay more attention to kill switches, monitoring, circuit breakers, etc.”
Both Blockaid and Sobolev noted that the attack was carried out by the same operator responsible for the March 2025 1inch Fusion V1 resolver exploit. However, Blockaid said the latest attack involved a different vulnerability.
In March 2025, 1inch said a vulnerability affected resolvers using an outdated Fusion v1 implementation in their own contracts, while end-user funds remained safe. SlowMist later traced about $5 million in stolen assets, including USDC and Wrapped Ether.
1inch and the affected resolver negotiated with the attacker, who returned most of the stolen funds under a bug bounty agreement, according to 1inch and Decurity’s postmortem.
Magazine: North Korea denies crypto hacks, Upbit’s bank tests Ripple: Asia Express
More on the subject