Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave transferred stewardship of the social infrastructure protocol Lens to Mask Network, shifting responsibility for advancing consumer-facing social applications while retaining Lens as open-source infrastructure.

Statements from both Lens and Aave founder Stani Kulechov confirmed the transition. On Tuesday, Kulechov said in an X post that Aave’s role will narrow to technical advisory support as it refocuses on DeFi.

He added that Mask Network, a Web3 company focused on integrating blockchain features into social and messaging platforms, will be leading the next phase of development for Lens, particularly at the application and product layer.

While the announcement framed the move as a change in “stewardship,” neither Lens nor Aave characterized it as an acquisition or exit from social infrastructure.

Cointelegraph reached out to Lens for more information, but had not received a response by publication.

How responsibilities shift under the Lens transition

Under the new setup, Mask Network assumes responsibility for consumer-facing execution, including product roadmap decisions, user experience design and day-to-day operational leadership for social applications built on Lens.

This includes advancing apps such as Orb and shaping how Lens-based products are positioned and distributed to end users.

Lens and Aave said the protocol’s underlying components, including its onchain social graph, profiles, follows and smart contracts, will remain open-source and permissionless.

There was no indication of a transfer in protocol ownership, intellectual property, treasuries or governance control as part of the transition.

Aave said it will continue to act as a technical adviser, offering input on protocol-level decisions without leading product development. The move narrows Aave's role from building and operating social products to maintaining its social infrastructure.

Lens’ infrastructure-first vision predates the handover

From its earliest days, Lens Protocol was framed as infrastructure. In 2022, Aave launched Lens as a Web3-native social protocol designed to give users ownership over their social identities and content through onchain profiles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

That positioning was reinforced in later updates. In 2023, Kulechov said Lens Protocol was not intended to function as a front-end platform but as a shared social layer that allows applications, both Web3 and Web2, to connect to a common social graph and user base.

At the time, Kulechov told Cointelegraph that Lens' shared audience could help developers overcome the "cold start" problem faced by new social platforms, while allowing multiple apps to coexist without competing for locked-in users.

Vitalik Buterin backs decentralized social amid Lens transition

Following the Lens stewardship transition, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised Lens’ evolution, saying the Aave team “has done a great job stewarding Lens up to this point” and that he is “excited about what will happen to Lens over the next year.”

Buterin also commented on decentralized social platforms, arguing that competition enabled by shared data layers is critical to improving online discourse.

In a post published on Wednesday, Buterin said that “if we want a better society, we need better mass communication tools.” He added that decentralization enables this by allowing “a shared data layer, with anyone being able to build their own client on top.”

Buterin said he has already returned to decentralized social platforms in 2026, noting that every post he has made or read this year has been through Firefly, a multi-client that supports Lens, Farcaster, X and Bluesky.

