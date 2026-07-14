ABA, ICBA join state associations in urging Senate to strengthen stablecoin yield provisions in Clarity Act. Source: ABA.com
The CLARITY Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee in May, but met pushback from Democrats and the banking industry, who argued that it would allow crypto firms to offer yields on stablecoins without facing the same requirements as traditional banks.
In a May interview, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that the banking industry would continue to “fight” against the current version of the CLARITY Act and said that crypto companies wanting to pay yield on stablecoins should apply for banking charters.
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Meanwhile, the CLARITY Act secured its second public endorsement from a major US law enforcement organization on Friday, when the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) said it submitted a letter to the US Senate Banking Committee endorsing the CLARITY Act, while calling for strengthening accountability in decentralized finance (DeFi) and for preserving the investigators’ existing powers.
At the beginning of June, more than 200 crypto companies and related organizations urged the US Senate to pass the CLARITY Act in a letter shared by crypto lobby group Stand With Crypto.
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