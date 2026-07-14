ABA and state banking associations published a joint letter calling for more detail on the CLARITY Act’s stablecoin yield provisions, ahead of the bill’s House hearing on Friday.

A wide swath of the US banking industry is urging Senate leaders to amend the stablecoin yield provisions of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY) now under consideration.

The American Bankers Association (ABA), the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and 76 other state banking associations sent a joint letter to Senate leaders that claimed that the current language on stablecoin interest, yield and rewards is too ambiguous and argued that new amendments need to prevent payment stablecoins from acting as deposit substitutes rather than pure transaction tools.

The joint letter, which showed support for the broader bill, said the ABA is concerned that ambiguities within the bill “could encourage stablecoin arrangements to effectively function as substitutes for deposits, despite Congress’ longstanding and clearly stated intent that payment stablecoins should serve as transaction tools rather than store-of-value products,” according to a press release published on Monday.

This marks the latest pushback from the US banking industry against the act’s stablecoin yield provisions and comes just days ahead of the bill’s scheduled House of Representatives hearing on Friday. The bill aims to establish the first regulatory framework for digital assets in the US.

The banking groups said that the current draft poses the risk of a “deposit flight,” urging lawmakers to revise section 404 to “clarify the prohibition on interest and yield and help ensure that the prohibition cannot be circumvented through alternative incentive structures.”

The pushback reinforces Galaxy Digital’s prediction that the Senate is running out of time to pass the bill before the end of the year, due to a looming Senate recess and other congressional priorities. Galaxy Digital cut its odds of the CLARITY Act becoming law in 2026 to 50% on June 26, citing the lack of a unified Senate Banking-Agriculture text, no firm floor schedule and a narrowing legislative window before lawmakers leave Washington.

ABA, ICBA join state associations in urging Senate to strengthen stablecoin yield provisions in Clarity Act. Source: ABA.com

Bankers, Dems push back against stablecoin yield elements

The CLARITY Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee in May, but met pushback from Democrats and the banking industry, who argued that it would allow crypto firms to offer yields on stablecoins without facing the same requirements as traditional banks.

In a May interview, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that the banking industry would continue to “fight” against the current version of the CLARITY Act and said that crypto companies wanting to pay yield on stablecoins should apply for banking charters.

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Meanwhile, the CLARITY Act secured its second public endorsement from a major US law enforcement organization on Friday, when the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) said it submitted a letter to the US Senate Banking Committee endorsing the CLARITY Act, while calling for strengthening accountability in decentralized finance (DeFi) and for preserving the investigators’ existing powers.

At the beginning of June, more than 200 crypto companies and related organizations urged the US Senate to pass the CLARITY Act in a letter shared by crypto lobby group Stand With Crypto.

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