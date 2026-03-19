Apex Group’s Tokeny has tapped Polygon Labs to launch T-REX Ledger, a compliance-focused blockchain designed to help regulated tokenized assets move across networks without repeating investor checks and transfer restrictions.

In a Thursday release shared with Cointelegraph, the project said it targets a key friction point in tokenized markets. ERC-3643 is an Ethereum-based token standard for permissioned tokens representing real-world assets that can support compliant issuance of RWAs, but identity checks, eligibility rules and transfer restrictions often remain fragmented when the same asset is distributed across multiple blockchains.

T-REX Ledger is being pitched as a shared compliance layer that other chains can query, while settlement continues to take place on external networks. Built with Polygon’s Chain Development Kit and connected to Agglayer, the system is intended to act as a common registry for investor eligibility and transfer rules across tokenized securities.

The launch comes as financial and crypto infrastructure groups race to build infrastructure for tokenized markets. The New York Stock Exchange parent company, Intercontinental Exchange, has outlined plans for a new platform for tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) joined the ERC-3643 Association in 2025 as institutions push deeper into tokenized collateral and securities infrastructure.

Fixing fragmented compliance

In the release, the network was described as a “shared source of truth” for investor eligibility and transfer rules.

The core problem T-REX aims to solve is that ERC-3643 enables compliant issuance but does not maintain a shared compliance state across chains. The same security measures applied to Ethereum and Polygon, for example, still run separate eligibility checks, identity attestations and transfer restrictions.

Joachim Lebrun, co-founder of T-REX Network and chief blockchain officer of Tokeny, told Cointelegraph that T-REX Ledger would support the issuance and lifecycle management of regulated digital securities, including bonds, funds, equities and structured products, with identity, eligibility and transfer rules embedded directly into ERC-3643 tokens.

Apex Group will act as the first onchain transfer agent and plans to adopt T-REX Ledger as its default multi-chain orchestration layer with an initial target of $100 billion in tokenized assets by June 2027.

Related: New Ethereum standard aims to set baseline for real-world asset tokenization

T-REX Ledger centralizes compliance logic in a dedicated chain that other networks can query, while settlement remains on external chains.

Lebrun said, “The market has grown into a multi-chain world for tokenization” and argued that T-REX Ledger turned other blockchains into “distribution channels,” enabling regulated assets to move to “wherever liquidity exists with speed, compliance, and control.”

Slotting into the tokenization race

Related: SEC gives go-ahead to Nasdaq for tokenized trading trial

T-REX is pitching itself as a neutral registry layer that can sit alongside players in the tokenization race. Lebrun said that a security issued via T-REX Ledger “could ultimately settle at DTCC” because “the compliance validation doesn’t need to live on the same network as the settlement.”

The chain itself will run as a sovereign Polygon CDK network governed by a dedicated steering committee, while ERC-3643 and its compliance framework remain open source under the ERC-3643 Association, not Polygon.

Magazine: Ethereum’s Fusaka fork explained for dummies — What the hell is PeerDAS?