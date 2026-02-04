Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network Base said recent slow or missing transactions were caused by a configuration error that has been fixed.

Over the weekend, Base users experienced elevated transaction drops and delays in getting transactions included onchain. Despite the slowdown, blocks continued to be produced and the network remained operational, suggesting that the incident didn’t cause a full outage.

In a Wednesday post on X, Base explained that a change to transaction propagation led the block builder to repeatedly fetch transactions that could not be executed as base fees climbed quickly.

“We mitigated the issue by rolling back the change and have validated that network stability has been restored,” it said.

Related: Base’s creator coin experiment meets resistance after Nick Shirley launch

Base plans upgrade to prevent future delays

The team also announced that they are now working on longer-term fixes to prevent similar disruptions.

Planned improvements include streamlining the transaction pipeline, reducing unnecessary overhead, tuning how the mempool queue handles pending transactions and strengthening monitoring during infrastructure rollouts. The work is expected to take about a month.

Base has emerged as the leader among Ethereum layer-2 networks by total value locked (TVL). It held about $4.2 billion in TVL, accounting for 47.6% of Ethereum L2 share on Wednesday, according to data from DefiLlama.

Base becomes dominant L2. Source: DefiLlama

Arbitrum (ARB) now controls 27% of the layer-2 market, ranking it a distant second behind Base, while all other networks remain limited to single-digit shares.

Related: Crypto Biz: Exchanges place their bets on prediction markets

Base emerges central to Coinbase’s super-app strategy

As Cointelegraph reported, Coinbase is doubling down on stablecoins and its Base network as it expands beyond crypto trading and builds toward an “everything exchange,” which combines crypto trading with stocks, prediction markets and other financial products.

The expansion positions Base as a key distribution layer for Coinbase’s onchain activity, increasingly serving as the infrastructure for the exchange’s push beyond pure crypto services into always-on trading, payments and real-world financial utilities.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026