MiCA deadline starts enforcement phase across Europe

List of unregistered CASPs. Source: FSMA
MiCA entered into force at the end of 2024, creating a harmonized EU framework for CASPs and issuers. Under Belgium’s FSMA guidance, only authorized CASPs are permitted to offer crypto asset services like custody, trading platforms, crypto-to-fiat exchange, crypto-to-crypto exchange, order execution, transfer services, advice and portfolio management.
Belgium’s transitional regime expired on July 1, the same date by which existing providers across the EU generally had to obtain authorization or stop offering crypto-asset services.
Related: Germany leads MiCA crypto authorization race as Europe’s deadline looms
The deadline has been a major pressure point for crypto companies operating in the bloc. On June 24, crypto exchange Binance withdrew its MiCA application filed in Greece and planned to seek authorization in another EU jurisdiction just days before the July 1 deadline.
At the time, the exchange said it was “not leaving Europe” but acknowledged some users could be affected as it worked to comply with applicable requirements.
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