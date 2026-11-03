Source: Richard Teng
Binance said the attackers also exploited Ethereum’s EIP-7702 mechanism, which allows wallets to delegate transaction permissions to smart contracts, enabling unauthorized transfers to continue even after the exchange suspended withdrawals. Its multiparty computation (MPC) wallet system, which distributes control over transaction signing, complicated efforts to revoke those permissions.
The breach affected approximately $6.3 billion in digital assets, with Binance reporting that $2.85 billion had been frozen or intercepted, according to its latest accounting. The exchange said it would absorb the losses rather than pass them on to customers and had replenished 98% of the affected token assets as of Oct. 31.
The attack, the largest cryptocurrency hack in history, has been attributed to North Korean hackers by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, denied the country’s involvement, saying the FBI’s attribution was politically motivated and intended to damage North Korea’s international standing.
Binance co-founder Yi He said Tuesday that the exchange’s security team had detected and prevented 57 suspected North Korea-linked cyber threats in 2026, including fraudulent job interviews, malicious software packages and social engineering attempts aimed at stealing credentials or installing malware.
“We intercepted many of them, but the cost of failing to stop even one was severe—and this should never have happened,” she said.
Magazine: Binance hackers raced to move billions before it could be frozen