Near-term market positioning is negative

Source: Matthew Sigel
“We have the first central bank buying Bitcoin for its reserves, so this is a mega trend, but it will be very volatile along the way,” Sigel added.
Addressing Bitcoin’s near-term price action, Sigel pointed to the asset’s correlation with the Nasdaq reaching its highest level in five years, suggesting the current rally is largely driven by broader macroeconomic trends.
“What keeps us encouraged even at the current levels is that we’re not seeing the froth in the derivatives markets,” he said, adding that the move appears to be driven primarily by short covering, indicating that overall positioning remains relatively bearish.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) all-time price chart. Source: CoinGecko
Sigel’s take joins several similar views on Bitcoin’s price trajectory in the coming years, including predictions from Bernstein, Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan, Jan3 CEO Samson Mow and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, among others.
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest’s 2030 Bitcoin price targets range from about $300,000 in a bear case to $710,000 in a base case and $1.5 million in a bull case, according to its Big Ideas 2025 model.
Related: Bitmine’s Tom Lee says ‘crypto spring’ has already begun
Some investors are more skeptical about Bitcoin’s adoption, though. Ray Dalio has said Bitcoin could act as a store of value but questioned its ability to scale into a global reserve asset amid regulatory and sovereign currency risks. Others, including gold advocate Peter Schiff, have argued Bitcoin lacks intrinsic value and is unlikely to displace traditional safe-haven assets like gold, casting doubt on seven-figure price forecasts.
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